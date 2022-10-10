Don't Forget These 5

Presented by

Don't Forget These 5: Smith Recovers Early Fumble

Oct 09, 2022 at 08:00 PM
Don’t-Forget-These-5--Smith-Recovers-Early-Fumble-hero

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Cowboys are now 4-1 thanks to a huge win over the defending Super Bowl champs.

This game had a defensive score, a blocked punt, a fake punt and a long touchdown run and pass.

But games like this always have plays that can go unnoticed, but still play a huge factor in the outcome.

Here are five plays to remember:

Smith cleans up his own mess – Giving up a sack is one thing. Getting called for holding is another, although it was declined. But allowing your quarterback to get hit and fumble is another. In the first quarter, rookie Tyler Smith allowed a sack on Cooper Rush, who fumbled the ball away. But Smith was able to recover, keeping the Rams from having the ball at the Cowboys 39. Instead, they punted away and kept the Rams pinned back.

CeeDee catch sets up a score – After leading 9-0, the Cowboys saw their lead vanish with 10 straight points by the Rams, including a long TD by Cooper Kupp. On the next drive, the Cowboys' offense finally got some life on a 16-yard pass from Cooper Rush to CeeDee Lamb. That seemed to get the Rams off balanced just enough because on the next play, Tony Pollard broke off a 57-yard touchdown. But the pass to Lamb seemed to ignite the offense just enough.

Rams miss a deep shot before halftime – The Rams avoided disaster by converting a fourth down on a fake punt deep in their own territory. But they weren't able to get points out of it. On third and four from the Cowboys 44, Stafford had his running back Henderson on Leighton Vander Esch but the deep ball was incomplete. Had the Rams just picked up the first down, they could've settled for a field goal attempt from Matt Gay. Instead, the Cowboys took a 16-10 lead into halftime.

Near interception after Gallup's catch. - On the first drive of the third quarter, the Cowboys had a third-and-16 from their own 31 and the Rams fans were trying to will their team back in the game. But Cooper Rush hit Michael Gallup on the sideline for an amazing catch. Gallup's two feet stayed inbounds and the Cowboys were in field goal range. But on third down, Rush nearly threw an interception to Bobby Wagner, who dropped the ball, allowing the Cowboys to kick a 40-yard field goal to push the lead to 19-10.

Skowranek penalty on D. Wilson – At the end of the third quarter, the Rams trailed 19-10 but were driving inside the Cowboys 30. But on second-and-4, a holding call on tight end Matt Skowronek wiped out a first-down run. As the drive moved to the fourth quarter, the Rams had to settle for a 51-yard field goal by Gay, who pushed it to the right no good.

Related Content

news

Don't Forget These 5: Intentional Grounding 2.0

Plays that might get forgotten include a pair of intentional grounding calls on the Commanders that were costly.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Gutsy 4th-Down Decision

Here are some of those "hidden" plays that changed the outcome of this game.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Anger's Punt Pins Bengals

Plays that might get forgotten include Bryan Anger's fourth-quarter punt and early fourth-down decision to start the game.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Costly Flags; Off The Turf?

Plays that might get forgotten include several critical penalties that kept the Cowboys offense from getting into a rhythm.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Doomed By Untimely Flags

Plays that might get forgotten include a late holding call on defense that took a minute off the clock.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Cooper Extends Two Big Drives

The five plays you shouldn't forget include a big sideline catch by Amari Cooper that led to a score.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Timeout Lost To Card Trick

Plays that might get forgotten include the Cardinals getting the Cowboys to call a timeout they would eventually need.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Gallup Helps Ignite Blowout

Plays that might get forgotten include a deep pass to Michael Gallup in the second quarter.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Watkins' Goes Back-to-Back

Plays that might get forgotten include a sequence before halftime involving two plays from Carlos Watkins.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Washington's 5-Point Penalty

Plays that might get forgotten include a flag on WFT that led to five points for the Cowboys.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Amari's Grab Ignites Offense

Plays that might get forgotten include a big penalty on the Saints and the first catch by Amari Cooper.

Advertising