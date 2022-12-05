Don't Forget These 5

Presented by

Don't Forget These 5: Stopping Indy's 2-Point Play

Dec 04, 2022 at 11:30 PM
Don’t-Forget-These-5--Stopping-Indy’s-2-Point-Play-hero

ARLINGTON, Texas – This game had record-breaking touchdowns – as Dak Prescott surpassed a couple of Cowboys legends – and it also had long runs and a defensive score.

Still, every game also has those plays that can get overlooked but still changed the course of the game. Here are five that made a difference in this one.

Cowboys convert early fourth down – On the Cowboys' second drive of the game, it appeared Ezekiel Elliott had picked up a third-down conversion but the referees marked him short at the 27-yard line. So they inserted Tony Pollard into the game on fourth-and-short and moved Elliott to fullback, where he took the inside handoff and got 6 yards to the 21-yard line for a first down. Had the Cowboys not picked up the first, the Colts would've stopped Dallas for two straight drives and took over leading 3-0. Instead, the Cowboys moved the chains and scored moments later.

Quick pass to CeeDee – Trailing 10-7 in the second quarter, the Cowboys were on the move at the Indianapolis 31-yard line, but had third-and-2. Dak Prescott fired a quick receiver screen to CeeDee Lamb, who did the rest, breaking a tackle on his way to a 22-yard gain to the 9-yard line. That set up a touchdown two plays later, but it was Lamb's catch-and-run that got them in position to take the lead.

Colts stop running, move backwards – The Colts were down 14-10 but driving into Cowboys territory thanks to a strong running attack led by Jonathan Taylor, who had picked up 5 yards on first down. But instead of sticking to the run, the Colts opted for two passes. The first was incomplete and likely should've been flagged for intentional grounding by Matt Ryan. But on third-and-5, Ryan was then sacked by a blitzing Anthony Barr, which led to a punt.

Hooker's INT changed the game – Before the half, the Cowboys were clinging to a 14-13 lead, but the Colts had the ball with a chance to take the lead. Instead, a deflected pass was intercepted by former Colts safety Malik Hooker. His return set up a touchdown to Michael Gallup that gave Dallas a 21-13 lead at the half.

Cowboys hold on 2-point conversion Momentum can be a tricky thing. The Colts had just scored and were going for two to tie the game at 21. But rookie cornerback DaRon Bland was able to break up the pass at the goal line, keeping the Cowboys in the lead, 21-19. From there, it seemed as if the Cowboys woke up and eventually steamrolled the Colts the rest of the way.

(Bonus) Double whammy for the Colts – A weird sequence took place that turned out badly for the Colts, who nearly picked off Prescott late in the third quarter with Dallas driving and leading, 21-19. But the referees not only ruled that the potential interception hit the turf incomplete, but they then called the Colts for an illegal hit after the play – a play that should've been ruled dead because of the incomplete pass. So the Colts not only didn't get the ball, and chose not to challenge, but the Cowboys kept the ball and eventually scored in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass to Gallup.

Related Content

news

Don't Forget These 5: Costly Penalties For Giants

Plays that might get forgotten include a couple of penalties that either stalled a drive for the Giants or extended one for Dallas.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Early Run Stop & Key Drop

Plays that might get forgotten include a handful of first-down conversions that led to this blowout.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Crucial Holding Call in OT

Plays that might get forgotten include a holding call on the Cowboys when they were driving for the win.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Dak Gets Loose on QB Sneak

Plays that might get forgotten include Dak's mega-QB sneak and a penalty that put Micah Parsons on the field before his touchdown.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Parsons' Tackle At The 1

Plays that might get forgotten include Micah Parsons tackling the Lions TE at the 1-yard line, right before a huge turnover.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Costly Offsides & Bad Spot

Plays that might get forgotten include the Cowboys jumping offsides early in the game and a bad spot that led to questionable decisions.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Smith Recovers Early Fumble

Don't Forget These 5: Smith Recovers Early Fumble

news

Don't Forget These 5: Intentional Grounding 2.0

Plays that might get forgotten include a pair of intentional grounding calls on the Commanders that were costly.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Gutsy 4th-Down Decision

Here are some of those "hidden" plays that changed the outcome of this game.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Anger's Punt Pins Bengals

Plays that might get forgotten include Bryan Anger's fourth-quarter punt and early fourth-down decision to start the game.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Costly Flags; Off The Turf?

Plays that might get forgotten include several critical penalties that kept the Cowboys offense from getting into a rhythm.

Advertising