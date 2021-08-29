Don't Forget These 5

Presented by

Don't Forget These 5: Winless Preseason Means ...

Aug 29, 2021 at 05:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Don’t-Forget-These-5--Winless-Preseason-Means-hero

ARLINGTON, Texas – The preseason is now over and we can focus on the regular season.

The Cowboys finished up Sunday against the Jaguars at AT&T Stadium.

While the final score obviously doesn't matter to the Cowboys, who rested all starters and some key reserves in preparation for the Sept. 9 opener in Tampa Bay, here are five aspects of the game of interest, that could get overlooked.

Rare Noon start – Since Jerry Jones bought the team in 1989, the Cowboys had never played a home preseason game at Noon. Typically, the preseason games are played at night, but the game was scheduled for this NFL Network broadcast. This also could be a norm moving forward, especially with the NFL cutting the preseason down to just three games for most teams and giving them nearly two weeks between the end of the exhibition schedule and the regular season. 

No Preseason Wins, No Problem?  – Oddly enough, the Cowboys have had moderate success in seasons in which they didn't win an exhibition game. The 2021 preseason, which ends with an 0-4 record, marks the seventh time the Cowboys will enter a season without a win. The last two time this occurred, the Cowboys made the playoffs , both in 2018 and 2014. Not only that, they won a playoff game as well. The Cowboys were winless in 2000, 1998 (won the NFC East), 1986 and 1962.

Much-needed extra point – You won't hear many kickers, especially veterans such as Greg Zuerlein, talking about the importance of an extra point. But after missing all of the offseason and most of camp with a back injury, Zuerlein was appreciative to not only get an extra point try, but to make it – as we head into the regular season. Zuerlein had a 56-yard field goal attempt before halftime that sailed wide left, but he was able to hit the final kick after a late touchdown.

Kelvin Joseph injury – This is a game for the backups, but not every player who will make the team gets to sit. A guy like Joseph needed to play and unfortunately, his first-quarter groin injury ended his game early. Joseph's setback might linger into the regular season, although it likely won't affect the team's roster moves. But this was a game the Cowboys wanted to evaluate Joseph against Jacksonville's starters and that didn't occur.

20 tackles for 2 LBs – We knew both Luke Gifford and Jabril Cox would get a ton of snaps, but together, they combined for 20 tackles. Gifford racked up a team-high 11 stops as he played nearly the entire four quarters. Cox, a rookie from LSU, had nine tackles, and wound up leading the team in preseason tackles with 24, just ahead of Gifford with 22.

Related Content

news

Don't Forget These 5: Brown Defining His WR Role

Among the plays and moments to remember from Saturday's game, Noah Brown is starting to showcase exactly what his role can be this year.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Starting To See Neal's Role?

Among the five plays/moments you shouldn't forget is Keanu Neal's early turnover and how that could be a positive sign.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Collins Looks "Right" Again

Regardless of the final outcome, and regardless who actually played in the game, the fact football season is back and playing in front of full stadiums again, is one of the biggest storylines of the night.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Passing On Two-Point Attempt

Plays that might get forgotten include the decision not to try a two-point conversion in the third quarter.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Gallup's First Clutch Catch

Plays that might get forgotten include the first of many big plays by Michael Gallup on Sunday.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Own Penalty Turns Beneficial

Plays that might get forgotten include a penalty on the Cowboys that turned out to be a positive play.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Tone-Setting Play By D-Law

Description: Plays that might get forgotten include the second play of the game and a crucial holding call on the Bengals.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Ravens' Clutch Jersey Grab

Plays that might get forgotten include a delay of game penalty and momentum-changing tackle by the jersey. 
news

Don't Forget These 5: Trio of Third-Down Miscues

Don't forget these plays, including three separate third-down plays the Cowboys offense couldn't convert.  
news

Don't Forget These 5: Amari's Fourth-Down Catch

Plays that might get forgotten include the penalty that wiped out Minnesota's fake punt and the clutch fourth-down catch by Amari Cooper. 
news

Don't Forget These 5: Can't Capitalize On Returns

Don't forget the Cowboys had two big plays on special teams, but failed to fully capitalize with points on either one.
Advertising