Don't forget these plays: drop leads to 4th-down stop

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Cowboys have now won 14 straight games at AT&T Stadium but this one might have been the toughest.

The Cowboys had to scratch and claw their way back to surpass the Seahawks for a 41-35 win.

But here are some plays that might not be remembered, but were significant the final score.

Early third-down conversion to Ferguson – In a game that featured 76 total points, it's hard to think a first-quarter play would have a big impact in the game. But the Cowboys were down 7-3 after a big touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf and faced third-and-16 at their own 19. A punt here would give Seattle great field position and tons of momentum. But a short dump-off to Ferguson led to a 17-yard gain that ignited a scoring drive, which was also aided by a Jalen Tolbert drawing a pass interference. But the pass to Ferguson extended the drive and proved to be the first of many big plays for the tight end on this night.

Seattle's delay of game leads to missed FG – On Seattle's second offensive possession, the Seahawks had driven deep into Cowboys' territory and had a third-and-6 at the but Micah Parsons' pressure on Geno Smith forced an incomplete pass. But on the ensuing field goal attempt, the Seahawks were flagged for delay of game, pushing them back to the 23-yard line. That extra five yards didn't help kicker Jason Myers, who pushed his field goal attempt just wide to the right.

Wagner flagged for P.I. – The Cowboys were down 28-20 late in the third quarter but put together a 75-yard drive that included five penalties on the Seahawks. Perhaps the biggest flag on the Seahawks was a pass interference call on Bobby Wagner over the middle that wiped out a potential third-and-10 and gave the Cowboys a first down. They eventually scored a touchdown to cut the lead to one when it was looking more like a field goal drive.

Lockett's drop leads to defensive stop – The Cowboys trailed 35-30 but had to get off the field with the Seahawks looking to put the game away. On first down from the Cowboys' 45, Geno Smith had Tyler Lockett wide open over the middle but the pass came in quick and Lockett couldn't corral the pass. The drop led to second down but Seattle only managed nine more yards and the fourth-down stop by Tank Lawrence opened the door for the Cowboys to go grab the lead.