Don't forget these plays: False start ignited blowout

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Back for another season with the plays that get overlooked but still were a huge factor in the outcome.

The Cowboys dominated from start to finish, but like always, there were some that might not be remembered but were significant to this one-sided blowout.

False start on LT for Micah – The Giants were moving the ball to start the game and doing it mostly on the ground with a mixture of running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones. But on third-and-2 at the 8-yard line, left tackle Andrew Thomas was called for a false start as he was trying to get a jump on blocking Micah Parsons. That penalty pushed the ball back 5 yards and forced the Giants into a passing situation. But the next play was a bad snap that resulted in a 14-yard loss, causing the Giants to settle for a field goal attempt, which was blocked and returned for a touchdown. Without the penalty, the Giants likely keep running and had a great chance for an early lead.

Parsons, Thomas back-to-back – This is more of a "series" to remember because following the blocked field goal for a touchdown, the defense had to go right back on the field again after a long drive. But instead of allowing more yards, they went three-and-out, thanks to a nice pass break-up by Juanyeh Thomas and then a sack from Parsons. That led to the Cowboys getting the ball back with good field position again, leading to a field goal.

Kittle's catch in last year's playoff game – OK, so we never usually take a play from a previous game or season for that matter, but it's worth pointing out. Don't forget about the play that has been talked about all offseason involving Trevon Diggs, who had a chance to take a big hit on 49ers tight end George Kittle in the NFC Divisional Game. Kittle came up with a crucial reception that led to a score in the 49ers' win. The talk about Diggs being physical enough for the position has been mentioned over and over, but early in the 2023 season, Diggs put a huge hit on Barkley, jarring the ball up in the air for DaRon Bland to pick off for a touchdown and a 13-0 lead.

Deep ball P.I. to Cooks – With the Cowboys leading 16-0 early in the second quarter, the offense had a third-and-12 at their own 18-yard line. The Giants were desperate to get off the field and get good field position, but Dak Prescott fired a deep ball to Brandin Cooks, who was roughed up by Giants cornerback Tre Hawkins for a 37-yard pass interference penalty that flipped the field to the Giants' 45. From there, the offense added more points.