Don't forget these plays: Picked up flag leads to TD

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Cowboys were dominant from start to finish, pounding the Eagles to pull even in the standings of the NFC East.

There were big plays on offense and defense for the Cowboys, but here are some plays that might not be remembered but were significant to the final score.

Flag picked up on first TD – The Cowboys had driven into the red zone on their first drive, but on third-and-2 at the Eagles' 13-yard line, a flag was thrown in the vicinity of offensive holding before Dak Prescott rolled to his left and found CeeDee Lamb for a touchdown. It appeared to move the offense back, but after a discussion, the refs picked up the flag and awarded the Cowboys the score. A penalty there would've led to third-and-12 at the 23, likely leading to a field goal.

Offensive PI before the fumble – The Eagles were trying to answer an early touchdown and a pass to Dallas Goedert appeared to have them set up with first-and-goal at the Cowboys' 7-yard line. But an offensive pass interference call on A.J. Brown, who was flagged for setting a pick, pushed them back to the 31. On the next play, Jalen Hurts scrambled up the middle for 11 yards but fumbled. Donovan Wilson's recovery gave the Cowboys their first stop of the game.

Osa's TFL after fake punt – Down 10-0, the Eagles were in need of some momentum and found it on a fake punt that resulted in 28 yards to the Cowboys' 39. But on the next play, Osa Odighizuwa darted through the line and tackled D'Andre Swift for a 4-yard loss. That got the crowd back in the game, and the Eagles couldn't get a first down, resulting in a field goal to keep the Cowboys up, 10-3.

Triple-whammy on the Eagles CB – With the Cowboys leading 17-6 late in the first half, the offense got the ball back with 1:48 left and were probably looking for a field goal. But on third-and-6, Prescott's pass to Brandin Cooks not only resulted in an 8-yard gain, but cornerback Kelee Ringo was flagged for both pass interference, which was enforced, and a facemask penalty, which was also applied. The Cowboys got 25 yards to the Eagles' 40. From there, they were able to score a touchdown on Prescott's 1-yard pass to Michael Gallup with just 20 seconds left in the second quarter.