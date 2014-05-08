Mailbag

Presented by

Draft Mailbag: Who Are The 2nd-Round Options For Dallas?

May 08, 2014 at 03:05 PM
Mailbag_050814_650.jpg



MARCUS  JONES
MEMPHIS, TN
With the first round not going as expected, luckily there are a plethora of talented defensive linemen still on the board. Which one do you think will fall to Dallas?

Bryan: My gut feeling that what is left on the board for the Cowboys along the defensive line, is Kony Ealy, Demarcus Lawrence, Scott Crichton, Timmy Jernigan and Trent Murphy. They will be hunting for a right defensive end on Day 2 and Lawrence is that guy. I would not be surprised, after what happened Thursday night with several players going off the board in front of, if they work the phones in the afternoon and do their best to make sure they have a shot to grab Lawrence at some point earlier than at No. 47.

Rowan: I really thought Dominique Easley would have been a strong possibility to fall given his injury history, but he's gone. Timmy Jernigan, Kony Ealy and Scott Crichton all come to mind for me, and I actually think it's possible two of them fall to Dallas. I like them in that order, and I'll say the latter two could fall there.

A KAPLAN
NEW YORK, NY
Why Zack Martin over the speedy wide receiver Brandin Cooks the Saints got just four picks later? Seems like the Saints got more potent and the Cowboys did nothing to be better this year.

Bryan:I understand what you are asking here and it does make sense, but under your plan, I would have grabbed Marqise Lee out of USC. On my board, Cooks was a second-round player and Lee was in the first. I like Cooks as a [embedded_ad] player but in my view, you could do more with Lee potentially as the lead dog in the sled, where there is some limitations of where you can truly line Cooks up down after down.

Rowan: I would argue that the Saints did get more potent AND the Cowboys got better this year. And if we're specifically concerned with the upcoming season, they got much better this year than they would have with any quarterback. I'm with you that Cooks is a dynamic player, but Dallas has been bolstering up the offensive line and felt it was a guard away from being completely solid. I really thought they'd trade out of the pick or find a way to address the defense, but I disagree that they did nothing to be better this year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Fixing Trouble Over The Middle?

When Dak Prescott seems to get in trouble with turnovers, it's often high passes over the middle. What's the fix?

news

Mailbag: Evaluate Other WRs Before Signing OBJ?

It seems the Cowboys' philosophy of not overspending for players is working. Shouldn't they see what they have in wide receiver Antonio Callaway and even James Washington before overspending for OBJ?

news

Mailbag: Is 1,000 Yards Still a RB Benchmark?

Seeing Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard split carries this year, I was curious if you feel like the 1,000-yard mark is losing its place as a benchmark stat when evaluating and assessing who the NFL's top-tier running backs are?

news

Mailbag: Are Two Mini-Byes Better?

The Cowboys have recently followed their game on Thanksgiving with a game the following Thursday and then had a mini-bye. This year they play later in the season and will have two mini-byes. Which is better?

news

Mailbag: Time to Answer Bill Parcells' Question?

When posed with the question about how his team was looking, Bill Parcells is famously known for always responding, "Ask me after Thanksgiving." Well, here we are. What do you think?

news

Mailbag: Any Special Teams Unit Playing Better?

Do you believe that special teams are playing the best of these three units for the Cowboys right now? Also, is there another special teams unit in the NFL you would rather have other than the Cowboys'?

news

Mailbag: Is Offense the Best Run Defense?

The game against Minnesota showed that our offense is our best run defense. Can/will this be our key to making a deep playoff run?

news

Mailbag: Handling Injured Players Differently?

The fact that Ezekiel Elliott has actually sat out injured at all is a departure from the standard he has set. Do you think this is a result of learning from past mistakes?

news

Mailbag: Teams Know How to Beat Cowboys?

Does every team in the NFL now know how to beat the Cowboys? Run the ball, which isn't difficult against us, and mix in play-action later. Tell me again how elite this defense is?

news

Mailbag: Why Receive After Coin Toss?

Why have the Cowboys been choosing to receive when winning the coin toss rather than deferring?

news

Mailbag: What Can Be Done About Penalties?

Dallas has had problems with penalties for some time now and seem unable to deal with them. Is this due to coaching or poor play by the players? Can anything be done?

news

Mailbag: Take the Field Goal in Overtime?

Who made the call to go for it on fourth-and-4 when in field goal range? It's overtime, we have to take the field goal and put the burden on Green Bay to score a touchdown to win.

Advertising