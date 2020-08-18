Drew Pearson On The Hall Of Fame Doorstep

Drew Pearson is once again one step from the Hall of Fame, and perhaps 2021 will finally be the year for one of the greatest players in Cowboys history.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that Pearson has been nominated as a Senior Finalist for the 2021 class. Former Raiders/Seahawks head coach Tom Flores was also nominated as a Coach Finalist for 2021.

For election, Pearson must receive at least an 80% vote from the entire 48-member Hall of Fame selection committee in February. But this certainly looks like his best chance yet for Canton.

Pearson's "Hail Mary" catch from Roger Staubach in the Cowboys' 1975 divisional playoff win over the Vikings is a legendary moment in NFL history. But Pearson's entire 11-year career with the Cowboys is Canton-worthy.

Pearson was a member of the NFL's 1970s All-Decade team, a three-time Pro Bowler and leading receiver on the Cowboys' 1977 Super Bowl championship team. He was inducted into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor in 2011.

Earlier this year, Pearson was one of 25 Senior finalists for the expanded 2020 "Centennial Class" but was not among the 10 Seniors elected. Pearson was devastated when his name wasn't called on NFL Network's nationally-televised reveal show in January.

"They broke my heart,"