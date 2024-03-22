 Skip to main content
Early projection at Cowboys 2024 starting lineup

Mar 22, 2024 at 05:45 PM
Nick Eatman

FRISCO, Texas – The NFL doesn't play games in March. There won't be any in April or May and not until August will the preseason starts.
That's nothing new, but only reiterated to discuss the actual importance of what a roster should look like at this point in the season.

Yes, there are holes to fill and for the Cowboys, who have seen more players leave the building than enter, it appears there is plenty left to do. It's definitely going to make the NFL Draft next month that much more interesting because as of right now, the Cowboys have a lot of positions on the roster that are thin and still need some improvement, even in the starting roles.

But just for fun, if the Cowboys were required to do a starting lineup as of right now, let's see what it would look like.

Here's what a projected offensive starting lineup would be for the Cowboys here in late March:

  • QB – Dak Prescott
  • RB – Rico Dowdle
  • FB – Hunter Luepke
  • WR – CeeDee Lamb
  • WR – Brandin Cooks
  • TE – Jake Ferguson
  • LT – Matt Waletzko/Asim Richards/Josh Ball
  • LG – Tyler Smith
  • C – Brock Hoffman
  • RG – Zack Martin
  • RT – Terence Steele

Offensive Notes: Let's start at left tackle because it's likely many of the readers are wondering why Tyler Smith wouldn't be moved out to left tackle and maybe T.J. Bass would play guard. That very well might be the approach but as of right now, the Cowboys have not even hinted at that possibility. Stephen Jones even said he expects Tyler Smith to remain at left guard. Obviously, left tackle is a spot the Cowboys will address in the draft, perhaps in the first round. And Luepke was added at fullback, but knowing that Luke Schoonmaker could play more as the second tight end and/or Jalen Tolbert would be WR3.

Here's what a projected defensive lineup would look like:

  • DE – Micah Parsons
  • DT – Osa Odighizuwa
  • DT – Mazi Smith / Chauncey Golston
  • DE – DeMarcus Lawrence
  • OLB – DeMarvion Overshown
  • MLB – Eric Kendricks
  • OLB – Damone Clark
  • CB – Trevon Diggs
  • FS – Malik Hooker
  • SS – Donovan Wilson
  • CB – DaRon Bland
  • NB – Jourdan Lewis

Defensive Notes: Yes, we've listed Parsons as a defensive end. The NFL will do the same when the Cowboys place the fifth-year option on him. If he plays outside linebacker, we will make the change but for the majority of the snaps Parsons lines up, he's on the edge. The defensive tackle spot is thin now that Hankins and Gallimore are gone. And while Diggs and Overshown aren't ready to practice right now as they rehab from ACL injuries, it's expected they could be able to start by training camp. The safety spots are interchangeable and don't forget about Juanyeh Thomas and Markquese Bell working back into the mix there. Lewis was added as an extra nickel back considering the amount of snaps the Cowboys usually play three corners. And linebacker is still iffy for now but the Cowboys will probably figure out a way to get Kendricks and Clark on the field.

And no changes here, but this would be the specialists with no expectation that it will change:

  • PK – Brandon Aubrey
  • P – Bryan Anger
  • LS – Trent Sieg
  • KR/PR – KaVontae Turpin

