Eatman: Hard To Find Handful of Pro Bowlers

With Monday being the last day for fans to vote for the Pro Bowl, it has our website wondering who might make it from the Cowboys – a franchise that landed six last year on just a six-win team.

Even if the Cowboys fail to win another game and finish the year with eight wins, I don't think you'll see them match Pro Bowlers with victories for the second straight year.

Still, I think the Cowboys can justify getting at least five players on this year's Pro Bowl roster. If I'm getting to pick, these are my five that make it:

OLB DeMarcus Ware – Even though he's hit a lull of sorts in the sack department, Ware still ranks third in the NFL with 16 sacks, which is the second-highest output of his career and the second-most in team history. If he can get past a nagging stinger injury, Ware has a legitimate shot to reach his own career-high with 20 sacks. Don't forget Ware had four sacks against the Eagles in the first game. When it comes to outside linebackers, the only other NFC player with double-digit sacks is San Francisco rookie Aldon Smith (10.5).

QB Tony Romo – I think he's definitely having a Pro Bowl season, but it will be interesting to see if the fans, players and coaches feel the same. Romo has been a guy on the "Overrated" lists so not everyone is on board with his play. But it's hard to argue what he's been able to do this year. He's got 29 touchdowns and nine interceptions and the highest quarterback rating (102.6) of his career. I think Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees both make it and Romo should be third. Then again, someone from the NFC is going to be in the Super Bowl, and there's a good chance it'll be one of those two.

DT Jay Ratliff – There was a lot of skeptics about Ratliff heading into this year, especially when he received the six-year contract extension. But Ratliff has earned his money in more ways than one. Not only has returned to the 2009 form when he was a playmaker behind the line of scrimmage, but he's turning into a locker-room and on-field leader.

TE Jason Witten – This one isn't a slam dunk like it's been in the past. In fact, there is a chance Witten's seven-year streak of making the Pro Bowl comes to an end. He's actually third in the NFC in both catches and touchdowns among tight ends, trailing New Orleans' Jimmy Graham and Atlanta's Tony Gonzalez. While Witten is probably the most complete tight end among those two, and probably against any tight end in the league, numbers make a difference and Witten's numbers – 68 catches, 849 yards and five touchdowns – are a bit down from the last two years. Still, I think he makes it.

ST – Danny McCray – Someone has to make it a special teams player and why not McCray? Go ask opposing special teams coaches and they'll tell you who the focus is when they try to block the Cowboys' coverage units. McCray is double-teamed on just about every snap and he's still able to lead the team with 18 special teams tackles. Last year, McCray snuck up on teams as a rookie free agent and posted 28. His numbers are down this year, but it's because of the attention he gets. Who knows, maybe that attention will result in a Pro Bowl spot? Can't say I know a lot of the other special-teams aces around the NFC, but again, why couldn't it be McCray.

Honorable Mention: I thought about Sean Lee, who has been a steady force in the middle of this defense. But his injury slowed him down. And there are a lot of middle linebackers worthy of Pro Bowl honors in the NFC.