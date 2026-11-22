ARLINGTON, Texas – Every news outlet short of CNN was discussing the defensive play-caller. The "demotion" of the coordinator, who didn't lose his title but lost his responsibilities, and what it meant heading into this game against the Titans.

And when it was all said and done … it really didn't matter.

Now, of course it will down the line, and maybe even in a few days. But my point is this: If the offense is going to score every single time they've got the ball and basically do whatever they want with whoever they want to use, then maybe I could call the defensive plays and it'd be fine.

OK, let's not get crazy, even though this game was. The Cowboys put up a 50-burger on the Titans Sunday with an absolutely dominating performance by Dak Prescott and that side of the ball.

From the start to the end, the Cowboys kept scoring at will, and not just points but touchdowns on their first six drives, and any kind of points on the first eight drives. Their ninth drive, which included the Landry Shift, was the only time the Cowboys didn't light up the scoreboard.

Before you, "Yeah, it's the Titans, dude" on me, just go back and find the other teams scoring 50 points on Tennessee this year. You won't – not this year or last year. You'll have to go back nine years when the Houston Texans put up 58 points on the Titans in a 2017 game.

So say what you want about facing a bad defense, but the Titans have been struggling all season, just like the Cowboys have faced some other defenses this year that aren't that great. But they weren't putting up 51 points.

This Cowboys offense was on fire Sunday. Think about this: They didn't just score every time they wanted to, it's how they scored.

You had receivers running the ball into the end zone. You had runners catching the ball for scores. You had a quarterback running the ball for a touchdown, and that's on top of the other guys scoring in the ways you'd expect. That's why it was a total domination – not just the result but in the fashion they did it.

That's what I take away from this game. It's not the fact the Cowboys kept the Titans out of the end zone in the first half, or the fact that they just simply can't stop anyone in the third quarter, or the fact they gave up that wild touchdown in the final seconds that pushed the Titans to the 30-point mark.

Overall, I don't really have a great answer when asked about the defensive performance. I know I'm supposed to have one. This was the storyline heading into the game: Mike Pettine takes over the play-calling duties from Christian Parker.

And in the first half, it looked pretty good. I guess you could say the Cowboys looked pretty good last week against the 49ers in the first half, too. What's killed this team this year is the third quarter, and that really didn't change much today.

Now, what stood out the most was the quirky plays, such as the Cowboys not touching Carnell Tate on the ground before he got up and raced into the end zone. I swear, do the Cowboys or all teams really need to start doing drills where they touch players on the ground or tackle them when they get up? It's not college football anymore. I just can't believe that's even a thing, but it appears to happen every week. Even the Titans had a player that didn't touch Pickens on the ground later in the game.

But it's plays like that – every week – that always find a way to hurt this team. To be fair to Parker, the defensive players have committed field-flipping pass interference penalties under him, too, and they've made head-scratching plays like not touching the player on the ground. It doesn't matter who's calling the plays, this defense finds a way to do silly things.

But the difference in this game, and something we just haven't seen on a consistent basis this year, is the offense never let off the gas.

It was full-speed ahead every single possession. Every time the Cowboys felt challenged, the offense had an answer – and the Titans had no answer for that.

And at the end of the day, that's really what this Cowboys team is, and what we figured they'd be all year long.

This has always been an offensive team. They're going to have to outscore the opponent and make up for the deficiencies that are going to be there, regardless of who is calling the plays.

Yeah, if I had to give an answer one way or the other, I'd say the defense did play a little better in this game. They got the stops they needed to when the game was in doubt, and from there, the offense turned it into a shootout.

But with five sacks, a turnover, and holding the Titans to 3-of-10 on third downs, yeah, I do think this was a little bit better of a defensive performance. But not by much. I don't think it was significant, but from the eye test, it just looked a little better.

The offense, though, was A LOT better. They were dominant, but how dominant exactly? So much so that the offensive performance overshadowed a storyline that has dominated the headlines this week.