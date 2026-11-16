Eatman: This one makes other losses even worse

ARLINGTON, Texas – What can you really say about this? Sure, we're going to try, and we'll do so for an entire week, attempting to wrap our minds around this one.

The Cowboys find a way to put up 40 points at home against this 49ers defense, and not only do they not win, but it really wasn't as close as the final score. Sure, the Cowboys lost 46-40 to a 49ers team that really felt like they could score as much as they wanted, in whatever way they wanted to.

I still think Christian McCaffrey would be running down the middle of the field if it were long enough. And I still wonder if half the Cowboys defense still even realized that Deebo Samuel had the ball on the end-around for that long touchdown.

It's sad when you have to say "that" long touchdown and not "the" long touchdown because there were three of them, all in the second half.

But honestly, the more I watched this game unfold, even at the start when the Cowboys held the lead and then were down by a point at halftime, all I could really think about was the past. I know, you're not supposed to do that in the NFL, or really in life for that matter, but that's where my mind kept taking me.

Yes, the Cowboys were a solid opponent for the 49ers, but at the end of the day, they're just not on that level. We knew it, you knew it, the players probably knew it. And if that's not enough, the actual NFL records told us as much with the 49ers owning a 7-1 record to the Cowboys' 4-5 mark. Now, it's 8-1 and 4-6, and the difference in the records right now seems to be a more appropriate difference between these two teams than the six-point difference on the scoreboard.

I guess the problem I keep coming back to with this team is why the Cowboys are even in this situation right now, sitting at 4-6 and seemingly running out of time to make a real push to the playoffs.

If things had worked out differently, the Cowboys could have played this fun back-and-forth game with the 49ers, and even though you fell short, you could somewhat hang your hat on the positives of how you moved the ball and scored points and then apply that to the future as confidence and momentum.

But the Cowboys can't do that because they lost to the Ravens in a game they were knocking on the door to win inside the 5-yard line, but still lost.

And they lost to the Buccaneers with a backup quarterback here at home in a game in which they let Bucky Irving turn into Barry Sanders.

And they lost to the Cardinals despite having a 14-point lead here at home, but let a backup quarterback slice them up in the final minutes and win the game in overtime.

That's why you can't sit here and take away any positives from a game in which you actually scored 40 points on a good defense. And you know you're going to be facing offenses down the road that don't have offensive-minded geniuses like Kyle Shanahan, or the near-perfect Brock Purdy and, of course, there's only one Christian McCaffrey – thankfully.

But the Cowboys can't really think about any of that because they've run out of chances to use those cards. Because they didn't take care of business in their other losses to the Bucs, Ravens, Cardinals, and let's even throw in the Giants in the season opener because they let that one get away from them too, the Cowboys were now forced to go into a game against the 49ers in pretty much a "must-win" scenario.

And that's a terrible spot to be in considering the Cowboys just aren't on the 49ers level – at all.

Sure, they lost by six, but I look at that the way the Cowboys lost by 10 to the Packers. It really wasn't that close. And you can tell over the course of a 60-minute game that one team is clearly just better than the other.

So here they are, sitting at 4-6 with still seven games to play. But any chance they have to make the playoffs is going to be to catch the Giants. Unfortunately, the Giants don't play the Commanders anymore, so they'll probably find a way to win some of these other close games. Yes, their schedule gets harder, but you can say the same for the Cowboys, who still have to play the Seahawks, Rams, Jaguars and Giants. And at this point, no one should be off the table to come in and beat the Cowboys, including the Titans, next week's opponent.

Honestly, we're probably even at the Jim Mora level right now to even mention the word "Playoffs?!" considering just how bad this defense is right now.

The way Brian Schottenheimer answered the question when asked about his defensive coordinator, Christian Parker, you have to wonder if maybe there will be more changes to the staff. The simple fact that they made a call that has Von Miller covering McCaffrey has to make you question what's really going on here. Even Schotty said it was an "all-out blitz," but if that's the case, wouldn't the guy who is headed for the Hall of Fame and still calls himself the "sack-daddy" be one of the players who is all-out blitzing? I just don't get that at all. Yeah, it's just one play, but it was a huge play and one that seems to provide an overall scope to the issues that we've really seen all year.

Again, I'm not that surprised the Cowboys came up short to the 49ers here today. I thought they would play well and compete, and it would be one of those fun games full of highlights with a fun crowd. And yes, I'm not really surprised the 49ers won the game because they're the better team.

But being the better team only seems to work against the Cowboys, and not really for them. They've been the better team in other instances this year and came up short.