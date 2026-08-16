Camden Brown steals the show during Cowboys preseason opener vs. Seahawks

"I don't feel complacent [any day]," he said with a beaming smile. "I wake up with an edge, and show gratitude. I don't show up every day and be like, 'Man, I gotta I gotta survive today.'

"No, you don't wanna be like that. So me, as a person, I'm showing up every day with gratitude — every single day to play the game. I love [it]. It's a privilege."

There is a rapidly growing chance that privilege will continue to be in a Cowboys' uniform, and especially if quarterbacks Dak Prescott, Sam Howell and Joe Milton have their way. The latter two were Saturday's beneficiaries of Brown's electric play though and, as such, had plenty to say about what they saw and what they've been seeing from him.

"I love throwing to him. Joe loves throwing to him," said Howell. "Cam's been a great player. He gets open and when you throw it to him, he catches it. And so he's worked so hard. He puts a lot of extra time in and into the playbook, and it's cool to see all his hard work come to fruition out here tonight. This guy's living for [his sister].

"... In those one-on-one situations, I'm going to give them a chance every time. He made a great play. I was thankful he made the play for me. And yeah, anytime I have that opportunity to throw the ball to him one-on-one, especially down the field, I'm gonna do it. He's a great player. He works so hard, and the sky's the limit for him."

The sentiments were echoed loudly by Milton.

"It was great, man, just to see a rookie come in, undrafted, and to make a catch like that, especially one-handed, for sure," said Milton.

As a related aside, edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, who currently shares the No. 6 with Brown in camp, made it clear the Cowboys will need to give him a new number, and for a couple reasons.

For one, Ezeiruaku isn't changing his again and, reading between the lines, it means Ezeiruaku — who smiled when asked about Brown's future in Dallas — believes the young receiver will eventually be on the 53-man roster when Week 1 rolls around.

This will, of course, make for an extremely interesting conversation to be had by the Cowboys' coaching staff and front office, effective Sunday, when the team returns to Oxnard to begin wrapping up practice in California and just ahead of the upcoming joint practice against the New Orleans Saints.

If Brown can keep the good times rolling, it would be difficult to imagine him not making the 53-man roster; but the receivers' battle behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy is filled with competition.

"It's just about being dependable, gaining trust from the coaches, from anybody," he explained. "It's about being dependable and showing everybody that you can do what you've got to do. … You bring that chip on your shoulder, and then the edge you play with every day."

Brown is no stranger to climbing uphill, having done exactly that to get to this point in his football career.

Transferring from Auburn to Georgia Southern with the hopes of showing what he can do in his final collegiate season, Brown racked up 1,079 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns for the Eagles en route to earning a nod to the All-Sun Belt Conference First Team and as Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year in 2025.