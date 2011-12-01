Elam Loses Father; Leaves To Be w/ Family

IRVING, Texas --Starting safety Abram Elam was scheduled to leave for Florida on Thursday afternoon to be with family after learning that his father had passed away, team owner Jerry Jones said.
Elam practiced Thursday at Valley Ranch, and indications are he'll be back for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, if not sooner. The Cowboys have one more full practice scheduled for Friday before flying to Arizona on Saturday.
Elam has started all 11 games at strong safety since signing a one-year deal in August. He ranks fourth on defense with 50 team-credited tackles.