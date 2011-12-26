Ellis: Couldn't Ask For More Before Season

Dec 26, 2011 at 04:28 AM

IRVING, Texas -I've argued this point in a couple venues now, on Twitter and The Lunch Break radio show, with pretty mixed reactions, but it's something I definitely believe.

Going into this season, if someone told Cowboys fans the team would be in this very scenario in Week 17, every one of them should've gladly taken it. A win, and you're in, with the 22nd division title in franchise history to boot.

Remember where this team is coming from. They were 6-10 last year, and 1-7 before that, maybe the absolute rock bottom point in club history. Not even competitive. Aside for a couple games against the Eagles, the Cowboys have been competitive in *every *game since. In most of the ones they've lost, they've even held a lead in the fourth quarter.

That's what the greedy fans will point to in saying this club really hasn't lived up to expectations this year. It was definitely a bummer for the team to have lost games they appeared to be in control of against the Jets and Lions, and the Giants just a couple weeks ago. Just know that those things even out, and the Cowboys came from behind to beat San Francisco, Washington (twice) and the Dolphins.

The fact is, most everyone predicted this to be an average team going into the season. They were rebuilding the offensive line, added essentially no game-changers on defense and had question marks at running back, wide receiver and kicker. Tony Romo was coming off a serious injury.

So, to have eight wins now, with a chance for a ninth on Sunday, is really not a surprise to me. What is shocking is the fact that the ninth win would win the NFC East, no questions asked. That doesn't usually happen.

Believe it or not, this decidedly average team could host a playoff game if they rise to the occasion at the Meadowlands. They have a shot to play themselves into the tournament, and then roll the dice. The "Dream Team" Philadelphia Eagles and the equally up-and-down New York Giants have gift-wrapped a perfect opportunity for the Cowboys to actually exceed most expectations for 2011.

On this day after Christmas, that's a present no Cowboys fan should want to return.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Updates: Gallup Among 4 Questionable vs. Giants

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Keys to Victory: Which RB Can Break Free?

This game is expected to be rather lower scoring. The team that can establish the run should have the best chance to win.

news

Spagnola: Good, Old-Fashioned NFC East Football

The key to winning this good, old-fashioned NFC East football matchup on Monday night might come down to who can run the ball and who can't.

news

Big Facts: Cooper Rush Linked To Johnny Unitas

Here are ten additional 'big facts' to note ahead of Sunday's 3:25pm CT kickoff at AT&T Stadium.

Advertising