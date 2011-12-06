Ex-Draft Pick Owusu-Ansah To Jags

Dec 06, 2011 at 08:27 AM

IRVING, Texas --Released last week by the Cowboys, 2010 fourth-round pick Akwasi Owusu-Ansah has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Owusu-Ansah appeared in only seven games due to injury as a rookie. He spent the first nine weeks on the Cowboys' practice squad, then returned punts and kickoffs against Buffalo, Washington and Miami.

The Cowboys waived Owusu-Ansah Nov. 30 to make room for rookie fullback Shaun Chapas, then filled Chapas' practice squad spot with running back Chauncey Washington as depth for an injured Phillip Tanner (hamstring).

Drafted as a safety, Owusu-Ansah moved to receiver early this season.

Three of the Cowboys' six 2010 draft picks still remain on the active roster: Dez Bryant, Sean Lee and Sean Lissemore. Sam Young (sixth round) and Jamar Wall (sixth round) are gone.

