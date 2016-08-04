Ezekiel Elliott Will Not Practice Thursday Due To Sore Hamstring

OXNARD, Calif. – Rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott will not practice Thursday due to a sore hamstring that kept him out near the end of Tuesday's practice.

"He's got tightness in his hamstring," head coach Jason Garrett said. "We'll take his situation day by day."

Garrett didn't speculate whether Elliott would be able to return to practice later in the week.

Elliott was able to rest during Wednesday's off day, and the Cowboys will take a deliberate approach with their fourth overall pick's health status.

"We've got to make sure that all the soreness is out and he's ready to go before we put him back out there," executive vice president Stephen Jones said.

Alfred Morris and rookie Darius Jackson will get more reps in the meantime. Fullback Rod Smith, a converted running back, is another option.