FB Fined $20,000 By NFL For Blindside Hit

It appeared rookie fullback Shaun Chapas went somewhat unnoticed in his debut Sunday against the Cardinals. But apparently, the NFL was watching much closer.

Chapas was fined $20,000 by the league for a blindside hit on Arizona linebacker Reggie Walker during a punt return by Dez Bryant. Chapas, who is expected to appeal the fine, was not penalized on the play.

The rookie was set to make about $22,000 for his weekly game check, but will now give most of it back to the league.