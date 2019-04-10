Finding 58: Could Cowboys Look Local On D-Line?

How's His Stock: Most mock drafts have Collier pegged somewhere on Day 2 as a likely second-round prospect, but that doesn't mean he'll necessarily last until the 58th pick. Quality pass rushers are a premium asset, and Collier has impressed outside draft observers with his power and ability to bend and capture the edge against offensive linemen. His combine drill numbers did not rank among the top defensive linemen in Indianapolis, but he progressively got better over five years in Fort Worth, Texas. Collier did not start full time until his final season on campus and posted career highs in sacks (6) and tackles for loss (11.5). Teams might view him as an upside pick given his year-to-year improvement.

How He Could Help: The Cowboys have already addressed defensive line pretty significantly this offseason, trading for veteran end Robert Quinn and signing tackles Christian Covington and Kerry Hyder. DeMarcus Lawrence's new five-year deal ensures the Pro Bowl end will lead the pass-rushing rotation once again. But with Randy Gregory facing an indefinite suspension, the Cowboys could still look for depth in the draft. A little like Cowboys defensive captain Tyrone Crawford, the 283-pound Collier might offer position flex for a 4-3 defense, able to play the edge or kick inside as a three technique.