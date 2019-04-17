Finding 58: Where Does Gardner-Johnson Project?

Key Stat: Gardner-Johnson displayed a nose for the football during three years at Florida. He finished his career with nine interceptions, three returned for touchdowns, to go with 12 pass breakups.

How's His Stock: As always, it depends on who you ask. Gardner-Johnson is flying a bit under the radar compared to some of the other safeties in this draft class. Perhaps that's because he spent his final season at Florida playing more of a nickel back role. Despite that, he's got fantastic tape and his performance at the NFL Combine confirmed his next-level measurables. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so it's not surprising to learn that Gardner-Johnson's draft grade ranges everywhere from the first round to the back end of the second round. It feels like a good bet that he'll be a top 60 pick, but it's hard to say exactly how high he'll be drafted. If he slips into the Cowboys' range, he'll certainly be in consideration.

How He Could Help: There's a variety of ways. As previously mentioned, Gardner-Johnson played both corner and safety during his time with the Gators. That's exactly the type of versatility that could make him useful in a crowded secondary. If he's not ready to step in as a Day 1 starter at safety, he could be a fantastic sub-package player as either a nickel corner or a third safety – similar to how Xavier Woods contributed during his rookie season. From there, the Cowboys could groom him to be an eventual starter at either position. Or, in a best-case scenario, perhaps Gardner-Johnson could step right in and star at safety.