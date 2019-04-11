Finding 58: Not Much Deebo Samuel Can't Do

How's His Stock: Samuel, who shined at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, has been able to show off his versatility as both an offensive player and special teams standout. Samuel is pegged as an early-second-round prospect. But considering his ability to play the slot and give instant help as a kick returner, he will obviously be coveted by some teams more than others. He could sneak into the first round but the more likely scenario is the second round.

How He Could Help: He would help the Cowboys because of his ability to line up in several spots. While one might argue that having Randall Cobb and Tavon Austin on the team makes it unlikely to draft someone like Samuel, especially with an early pick, don't forget that both Cobb and Austin are on 1-year deals. If the Cowboys can find a do-it-all player such as Samuel, it would make sense to grab him. However, it doesn't seem likely that Samuel falls to No. 58 and if so, the Cowboys should have bigger needs with their first overall draft selection.