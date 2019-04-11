 Skip to main content
Finding 58: Not Much Deebo Samuel Can't Do

Apr 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

FRISCO, Texas – Somehow, it's draft season once again.

The offseason is flying by, and the 2019 NFL Draft is set to start in just a few short weeks.

This year is different from other ones, as the Cowboys' trade for Amari Cooper leaves them without a first-round pick this month. With their first selection coming at pick No. 58, it's a bit more challenging to identify their targets.

Still, by paying attention to their pre-draft movements, it's possible to get an idea for what the Cowboys are thinking this year. The goal of this series is to identify their targets at the back end of the second round.

The series continues with South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

  • Name: Deebo Samuel
  • Position: WR
  • College: South Carolina
  • Height/Weight: 5-11 / 214
  • Honors: Samuel earned first-team All-SEC as an all-purpose player, considering Samuel caught 11 TD passes, threw for one and had a kickoff returned for a score.
  • Key Stat: Against South Carolina's arch-rival and eventual national-champion Clemson, Samuel exploded for 10 receptions, 210 receiving yards and three TD catches.

How's His Stock: Samuel, who shined at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, has been able to show off his versatility as both an offensive player and special teams standout. Samuel is pegged as an early-second-round prospect. But considering his ability to play the slot and give instant help as a kick returner, he will obviously be coveted by some teams more than others. He could sneak into the first round but the more likely scenario is the second round.

How He Could Help: He would help the Cowboys because of his ability to line up in several spots. While one might argue that having Randall Cobb and Tavon Austin on the team makes it unlikely to draft someone like Samuel, especially with an early pick, don't forget that both Cobb and Austin are on 1-year deals. If the Cowboys can find a do-it-all player such as Samuel, it would make sense to grab him. However, it doesn't seem likely that Samuel falls to No. 58 and if so, the Cowboys should have bigger needs with their first overall draft selection.

Scouting Report:Lines up all over the formation. Catches the ball well. Nice concentration. Physical runner with the ball in his hands. Will high point the ball. Initial quickness off the snap. Gets into his route in a hurry. Will make some circus catches. Not afraid to take his route inside. Good blocker on the outside gets after it. Good with the contested catches. Comes back to the ball. Will position himself along the sideline to make the catch. Presents himself as a good target especially in the red zone. – Bryan Broaddus.

**Click HERE for more Finding 58**

