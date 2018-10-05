Flip Side: Texans' Strength Is At "Quarterback"

As we always do, this is my preliminary look at this week's opposition.

It's always interesting when you go across conference. The Texans certainly feel familiar, because they're in the same state and they play the Cowboys in the preseason on a regular basis. But the truth of the matter is that it has been four long years since these teams played a meaningful game.

Here's a quick look at what to expect:

Nemesis: DE J.J. Watt

There was a time in J.J. Watt's career when the Texans would move him around to look for favorable spots to rush him from. That is what they currently do with Jadeveon Clowney, so don't be surprised if you see Watt matched up with Tyron Smith to give Clowney a snap or two against La'el Collins.

What makes Watt difficult to contend with is his initial quickness off the snap. He still has that ability to come off the ball with a flat back and use an arm-over or swim move to render the blocker off balance. There have been several snaps this season where he was in the backfield before the ball carrier had a chance to react.

La'el Collins is going to have to be careful about wanting to fire off the ball and engage Watt quickly. He will slide his body to one side and let then let Collins go right by him. Where Collins and Smith will also need to be careful is with Watt's reach in the pocket. He has a tremendous feel for creating turnovers. In film I studied, he knocked the ball out of Andrew Luck and Eli Manning's hands on more than one occasion.

Collins and Smith are going to need to finish him off by keeping him wide of the pocket. Any push he gets inside could easily result in him knocking the ball out of Dak Prescott's hand, turning the game around.

J.J. Watt might not be what he once was but he will need to be accounted for due to his disruptive nature.

Weapon: QB Deshaun Watson

As we all know, Watson was a highly decorated collegiate quarterback that suffered a serious knee injury that sidelined him last season during his rookie year.

Here in the present, Watson has put up some big numbers through the four games this season. The weight of the offense is put on his back due to some poor line play. This club really struggles to run the ball despite having Lamar Miller as its primary ball carrier. Considering that fact, Bill O'Brien tailors the offense around Watson with some college concepts, which plays to his strength as a ball handler and athlete.

Watson is very similar to Pat Mahomes when it comes to arm talent and passing style. He has complete confidence in his ability to deliver the ball anywhere on the field. You have to be ready to defend him moving around the pocket, once again due to his teammates struggling to consistently protect for him.

He throws equally well to his left as he does to his right. The Texans have receivers that are exceptional talents. DeAndre Hopkins reminds me of Odell Beckham Jr. and the problems he can create on all levels of the field. Watson has developed a connection with Hopkins and he takes every advantage to get him the ball. Watson is especially skilled at delivering the ball to these receivers on the move.

Where Watson has had his issues: it has been throwing the interception. In all four of his games this season he has thrown at least one of them and for the Cowboys defensively that is a welcomed sight.

Under the Radar: TE Jordan Akins

If you followed along with The Draft Show you would have recalled us talking about Jordan Akins while he was attending Central Florida. Akins was selected by the Texans in the third round this past spring, which was a good two round earlier than I would have grabbed him. Akins played professional baseball in the Texas Rangers organization before enrolling in college, so he's an older player than your average rookie at the age of 26.

The Texans have used him in various ways. They have played him in line and flexed. When he has played detached, he can be a difficult cover due to his athletic ability and size (6-4, 243). He will surprise defenders with the way he works down the field. I don't see a player that lumbers at all. Akins has some smoothness to his game. He can work on all levels of the field, and he has quickness for a large man --especially when going across the field.

Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch are going to need to be aware to bump him off his route and make him have to restart. They can't just let him run open due to his ability to catch the ball. He plays with soft hands. Akins has pulled in seven passes this season on eight targets. He is reliable as a pass catcher. He also has a nose for the sticks with the ball in his hands. He can convert third down opportunities. Breaks tackles with a physical running style.

These Cowboys safeties are going to have their hands full working to bring him to the ground. You have to get bodies to him. I don't see just one man bringing him down.