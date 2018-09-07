Flip Side: Panthers Writer Sizes Up The Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Another season begins, and so does another slate of top-notch opposition.

You couldn't ask for a more intriguing matchup for this season opener, and I don't think you could ask for a more interesting matchup. This Carolina Panthers is loaded with talent – and more importantly, versatility. This is a group that can do a lot of different things, and it's going to put strain on the Cowboys this weekend.

Here's my first preview of the season, including a look at the Panthers' multi-dimensional offense and a sleeper worth watching on defense.

Nemesis: QB Cam Newton

Cam Newton presents an interesting set of challenges when attempting to put a game plan together for him. It's similar to how opponents deal with facing Russell Wilson and his ability to run. Opponents that have found success against quarterbacks such as Newton and Wilson have made them pocket passers. Neither Newton nor Wilson are as accurate throwing from the pocket, and this is where they tend to get careless with the ball.

Through the years, when Newton has made mistakes it is when he has to read from the pocket -- where he doesn't see defenders or he feels pressure. When that happens, in attempting to get rid of the ball, he throws it for grabs. In those situations, the Dallas secondary needs to be ready to take advantage of his carelessness. As I mentioned before, where Newton can hurt the defense the most is with his ability to move in the pocket to avoid the rush. He is difficult to bring down due to his size, so defenders have to be careful not to attempt to bring him down with just arm tackles. I can't tell you how many times during the preseason where rushers had a great shot at him, only to bounce off and then he takes off running for a first down or moves outside the pocket to complete a throw down the field.

Given the current questions concerning the Panthers' offensive line and the Cowboys' improved pass rush, Dallas should get some opportunities to attack him in the pocket.

Weapon: RB Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey might appear to be slight or small when you first see him, but don't let his appearance fool you. The Panthers use him as a workhorse back. He runs between the tackles and he does get carries in goal line and short yard situations.

McCaffrey, when paired with Cam Newton makes him especially tough to defend due to the threat of Newton's ability to run the ball. Defenders have to honor that and aren't as interested in closing down as quickly, which allows McCaffrey that occasional lane to operate.

What makes McCaffrey especially dangerous is his ability to finish runs. This is a trait that goes back to his days at Stanford. Once he gets in the clear, he has shown the ability to set sail and outrun defenders. When he gets in the open, it is rare to see him get caught.

As good as McCaffrey has been running the ball, it is when he's used as a pass receiver that causes the most problems for defensive coordinators. New Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner has already figured out ways to get McCaffrey more involved in the passing game. Going back to his college days, McCaffrey has always been an outstanding pass receiver. Turner is not only using him on screens but those underneath routes where he is matched up on linebackers and he is operating in space.

One of the big keys to this game will be how well Jaylon Smith and Sean Lee handle him when in those passing situations.

Under the Radar: CB Donte Jackson

Jackson is a rookie starter for the Panthers at right cornerback. He has played on both the left and right side in the preseason. He had nice career at LSU where, not only did he play as corner but some at safety, as well.

He shows some nice start-stop quickness to his game. I haven't seen it yet in the pros, but in college you could turn him around with double moves. With the Panthers, he has done a better job of maintaining his position while in coverage. He is a super aggressive player and he will jump routes.

I expect to see Scott Linehan come up with a plan to try and move him around to take advantage of how aggressive he is. There were snaps where he would lose his man in coverage, but he is fast enough to rally to recover. He does a nice job of extending for the ball to knock it away. When he gets in position, he can make the play.

During this preseason, receivers have already tried to bully him in routes due to his size. But he is not afraid to grab in order to play coverage. He is also a willing tackler. He made a couple of really nice open field tackles when the ball carrier broke through the line.

All of that said, this is still a rookie corner. He is not always sure where he is on the field in zone. He tends to drift in coverage. He is a much better player when he can play tight on the receiver. He can cover ground but doesn't always take the best angle.

Jackson is a player that is fearless in the way he plays and so far has been a nice fit for the Panthers.

-Bryan Broaddus