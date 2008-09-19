Former Cowboys CB Breaks Down Packers Match-Up

Cowboys Offense vs. Packers Defense:

When the Cowboys are on offense, I'm looking at the wide receiver match-ups. Patrick Crayton and Terrell Owens against Al Harris and Charles Woodson. This will be key. These guys are unlike Philadelphia. They're in your face, bump-and-run corners. They're going to have to get off the bump-and-run and make some plays. That's going to be the key match-up to me. The Packers' cornerbacks don't follow you around. They stay on their side. And Marion Barber isn't going to rush for 200 yards. The Packers' linebackers A.J. Hawk and Nick Barnett are so good, that Owens and Crayton will have to get off the press coverage. Last week, they didn't have to do that, but this week, Green Bay will press half the game, just to re-route them. Crayton and Owens, and Miles Austin when he's in the game, have to beat the press coverage.