Former Cowboys CB Breaks Down Redskins Match-Up

Cowboys Offense vs. Redskins Defense:

This will come down to the line of scrimmage. Jason Taylor isn't playing for the Redskins and that certainly hurts them. But being able to control the line of scrimmage and bring out the double-coverage on Terrell Owens and Jason Witten, will be important for the Cowboys. If they control the line of scrimmage, the Redskins won't be able to double Terrell or Witten like they want to. The Cowboys will just keep running that ball like they did last week in Green Bay. If the Redskins can stop the run with basically the front-four and not put a lot of guys in the box, they'll put extra guys on the receivers. Running the ball will be critical. But look for the Redskins to mix it up. Washington has two pretty good corners in Shawn Springs and Carlos Rogers. At times, they'll leave them one-on-one with the receivers. It gives the Redskins some flexibility. And the Cowboys will have to beat single coverage when it's there. That's a must. If Rogers and Springs are able to contain the receivers on their own, the Redskins can bring blitzes and it will cause problems against the Cowboys.