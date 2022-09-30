Former Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar Dies At Age 31

The Cowboys have lost yet another member of their family, and again, in apparent tragic form.

Former tight end Gavin Escobar was among two people found dead in rock-climbing accident in California.

Escobar, 31, was identified by the Riverside (Calif.) sheriff's coroner's office. Earlier this year, Escobar began working for the Long Beach Fire Department. According to the LBFD, Escobar leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Drafted in the second round by the Cowboys in 2013, Escobar played four years with the Cowboys, before playing one season in Baltimore. He had 30 career receptions and eight touchdowns – all with the Cowboys.

His tragic death is yet another in what has been a tragic year for the Cowboys, who have dealt with a series of deaths from former players, coaches, scouts and members of the support staff.