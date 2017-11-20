Former Cowboys WR Terry Glenn Passes Away; Statement From Jerry Jones

FRISCO, Texas –Former Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn has died following a car accident in the Dallas area early Monday morning, according to multiple reports. He was 43.
Glenn, a first-round draft pick by the New England Patriots and Bill Parcells in 1996, played 12 NFL seasons with the Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Cowboys. He posted 593 career catches for 8,823 yards and 44 touchdowns.
Views from the carerr of former Cowboys WR Terry Glenn.
The Cowboys signed Glenn in 2003, Parcells' first season as head coach. He played five seasons in Dallas and was a member of three playoff teams, catching 208 passes for 3,337 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Glenn posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2005 and 2006 as the Cowboys transitioned from Drew Bledsoe, his former Patriots teammate, to Tony Romo at quarterback.
Glenn retired after a knee injury limited him to only two games (one playoffs) during the 2007 season.
"Terry was someone that we all enjoyed very much in his time with the Cowboys," Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement. "He was a gentle and kind hearted young man. We are all terribly saddened by this news of his passing. Too young and too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his loved ones and all of the people who were touched by his life."