Former Cowboys WR Terry Glenn Passes Away; Statement From Jerry Jones

FRISCO, Texas –Former Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn has died following a car accident in the Dallas area early Monday morning, according to multiple reports. He was 43.

Glenn, a first-round draft pick by the New England Patriots and Bill Parcells in 1996, played 12 NFL seasons with the Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Cowboys. He posted 593 career catches for 8,823 yards and 44 touchdowns.

30 October 2005 - Terry Glenn (83) of the Dallas Cowboys during the Cowboys 34-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas.
23 November 2006 - Terry Glenn (83) of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his touchdown catch with Jason Witten (82) during the Dallas Cowboys 38-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas.
03 December 2006 - Terry Glenn (83) of the Dallas Cowboys during the Cowboys 23-20 win over the New York Giants at Giants Stadium in Newark, New Jersey. Photo by James D. Smith.
09 Oct 2005 - Terry Glenn (83) of the Dallas Cowboys during the Dallas Cowboys 33-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Texas Stadium in Irving, TX. Photo by James D. Smith.
09 Oct 2005 - Terry Glenn (83) of the Dallas Cowboys during the Dallas Cowboys 33-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Texas Stadium in Irving, TX. Photo by James D. Smith.
30 October 2005 - Terry Glenn (83) of the Dallas Cowboys during the Cowboys 34-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas.
02 Nov 2003: WR Terry Glenn (83) of the Dallas Cowboys is lifted into the air by Antonio Bryant in celebration of Glenn's touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys 21-14 win over the Washington Redskins at Texas Stadium in Irving, TX.
25 Sept 2005 - Terry Glenn (83) of the Dallas Cowboys during the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Stadium in San Francisco, CA. Photo by James D. Smith.
02 Oct 2005 - Terry Glenn (83) of the Dallas Cowboys during the Oakland Raiders 19-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, CA. Photo by James D. Smith.
Wide receiver Terry Glenn of the Dallas Cowboys scores on a 19 yard touchdown catch in the Dallas Cowboys 21-14 win over the Washington Redskins at Texas Stadium in Irving, TX on 11/02/2003. ©James D. Smith/NFL Photos
02 Nov 2003: WR Terry Glenn (83) of the Dallas Cowboys leaps for a touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys 21-14 win over the Washington Redskins at Texas Stadium in Irving, TX.
Wide receiver Terry Glenn (83) of the Dallas Cowboys catches a pass against defensive back Matt Bowen (left) of the Washington Redskins in the Dallas Cowboys 21-14 win over the Washington Redskins at Texas Stadium in Irving, TX on 11/02/2003. ©James D. Smith/NFL Photos
02 Nov 2003: WR Terry Glenn of the Dallas Cowboys catches a pass in the Dallas Cowboys 21-14 win over the Washington Redskins at Texas Stadium in Irving, TX.
02 Nov 2003: WR Terry Glenn of the Dallas Cowboys catches a TD pass that was called back for holding in the Dallas Cowboys 21-14 win over the Washington Redskins at Texas Stadium in Irving, TX.
Wide receiver Terry Glenn of the Dallas Cowboys catches a 51 yard touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys 24-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Texas Stadium in Irving, TX on 10/05/2003. ©James D. Smith/NFL Photos
Wide receiver Terry Glenn of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his 51 yard touchdown catch in the Dallas Cowboys 24-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Texas Stadium in Irving, TX on 10/05/2003. ©James D. Smith/NFL Photos
WR Terry Glenn of the Dallas Cowboys catches a 51 yard TD during the Dallas Cowboys 24-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Texas Stadium in Irving, TX on 10/05/2003. ©James D. Smith
WR Terry Glenn of the Dallas Cowboys during the Atlanta Falcons 27-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium in Irving, TX on 09/07/2003. ©James D. Smith
WR Terry Glenn of the Dallas Cowboys during the Dallas Cowboys 35-32 overtime win over the New York Giants at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on 09/15/2003. ©James D. Smith
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn celebrates his third quarter touchdown pass against the Washington Redskins in Irving, Texas, Monday, Sept. 19, 2005. (AP Photo/L.M. Otero)
The Cowboys signed Glenn in 2003, Parcells' first season as head coach. He played five seasons in Dallas and was a member of three playoff teams, catching 208 passes for 3,337 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Glenn posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2005 and 2006 as the Cowboys transitioned from Drew Bledsoe, his former Patriots teammate, to Tony Romo at quarterback.

Glenn retired after a knee injury limited him to only two games (one playoffs) during the 2007 season.

"Terry was someone that we all enjoyed very much in his time with the Cowboys," Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement. "He was a gentle and kind hearted young man. We are all terribly saddened by this news of his passing. Too young and too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his loved ones and all of the people who were touched by his life."

