Four Cowboys miss Wednesday practice with injury

Dec 20, 2023 at 06:30 PM
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field on Wednesday afternoon as they prepare for the Miami Dolphins and also look to shake off last Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills on the road.

They started the practice week without a handful of guys on the practice field. While some were for scheduled veteran rest days, others such as DT Johnathan Hankins, S Malik Hooker and OG Zack Martin all missed with injury. OT Tyron Smith also missed practice with a back injury.

Hankins – who missed the game in Buffalo with an ankle injury that he suffered against the Eagles – doesn't have a bright outlook as far as playing in Miami, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

"Doing better, but he'd be hard-pressed to go this week," McCarthy said. "He's a little better."

Martin suffered a quad injury on the team's second possession in Buffalo when he had a knee bang into his lower thigh. Martin went back to the injury tent and said his leg had lost strength and it "wasn't firing" which led him to miss the rest of the contest.

Hooker missed the game in Buffalo after suffering an ankle injury against the Eagles and not practicing in the week leading up to the Bills game.

Both worked with the rehab group on Wednesday, but did not do much more as each try to return from injury in Miami.

"They're both in the Wednesday group, so they won't do much today," McCarthy said before the practice. Both were listed as DNP on the Wednesday practice report.

The Cowboys gave veteran rest days to WR Brandin Cooks, CB Stephon Gilmore, DE DeMarcus Lawrence and CB Jourdan Lewis.

