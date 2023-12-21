Four Cowboys miss Wednesday practice with injury

"Doing better, but he'd be hard-pressed to go this week," McCarthy said. "He's a little better."

Martin suffered a quad injury on the team's second possession in Buffalo when he had a knee bang into his lower thigh. Martin went back to the injury tent and said his leg had lost strength and it "wasn't firing" which led him to miss the rest of the contest.

Hooker missed the game in Buffalo after suffering an ankle injury against the Eagles and not practicing in the week leading up to the Bills game.

Both worked with the rehab group on Wednesday, but did not do much more as each try to return from injury in Miami.

"They're both in the Wednesday group, so they won't do much today," McCarthy said before the practice. Both were listed as DNP on the Wednesday practice report.