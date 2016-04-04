Free Agency Tracker: Updated Full List Of Players Coming & Going

-
|Player
|Pos.
|Status
|Mackenzy Bernadeau
|OL
|Agreed to terms on 2-year $4m deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars (3/11/16)
|Charles Brown
|OT
|Signed 1-year deal with the Cowboys worth roughly $780k (3/11/16)
|Matt Cassel
|QB
|Agreed to 1-year deal with the Tennessee Titans (3/9/16)
|Morris Claiborne
|CB
|Re-signed with the Cowboys on a 1-year deal worth $3m (3/11/16)
|DL
|Re-signed with the Cowboys on a 1-year deal (terms unknown) (4/4/16)
|Tyler Clutts
|FB
|Lance Dunbar
|RB
- Visited with the San Francisco 49ers (3/10/16)
- Visited with the Seattle Seahawks (3/14/16)
- Visited with the Chicago Bears (3/16/16)
- Signed 1-year deal to stay with the Cowboys worth $1.25m plus incentives. (3/17/16)
James Hanna
|Jeff Heath
|S
|Signed a 4-year extension with the Cowboys (4/13/16)
|Ronald Leary
|OG
|Received one-year qualifying offer of $2.553 million
|Matt Moore
|QB
- Visited with the Cowboys at Valley Ranch (3/10/16)
- Re-signed with the Miami Dolphins (3/15/16)
Cedric Thornton DL Agreed to terms on 4-year deal with the Cowboys (3/10/16) Nolan Carroll CB
- Visited with the Cowboys at Valley Ranch (3/10/16)
- Re-signed with the Philadelphia Eagles (3/15/16)
Leon Hall CB Visited with the Cowboys at Valley Ranch (3/15/16) Patrick Robinson CB Visited with the Cowboys at Valley Ranch (3/21/16) Alfred Morris RB Agreed to terms on a 2-year deal with the Cowboys worth roughly $3.5m plus incentives (3/22/16) Benson Mayowa DE Signed three year deal with the Cowboys worth roughly $8.5m Jason Jones DE Scheduled visit with the Cowboys at Valley Ranch (3/29/16) Joe Looney OL Agreed to terms on a 2-year deal with the Cowboys (3/29/16)