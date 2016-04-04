Free Agency Tracker: Updated Full List Of Players Coming & Going

Apr 04, 2016 at 05:05 AM
Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

PlayerPos.Status
Mackenzy BernadeauOLAgreed to terms on 2-year $4m deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars (3/11/16)
Charles BrownOTSigned 1-year deal with the Cowboys worth roughly $780k (3/11/16)
Matt CasselQBAgreed to 1-year deal with the Tennessee Titans (3/9/16)
Morris ClaiborneCBRe-signed with the Cowboys on a 1-year deal worth $3m (3/11/16)
Jack Crawford
DLRe-signed with the Cowboys on a 1-year deal (terms unknown) (4/4/16)
Tyler CluttsFB
Lance DunbarRB

  • Visited with the San Francisco 49ers (3/10/16)
  • Visited with the Seattle Seahawks (3/14/16)
  • Visited with the Chicago Bears (3/16/16)
  • Signed 1-year deal to stay with the Cowboys worth $1.25m plus incentives. (3/17/16)

James HannaTEAgreed to terms on a 3-year deal with the Cowboys worth roughly $8.25m (3/11/16)Greg HardyDENick HaydenDTRolando McClainLBAgreed to terms on 1-year deal with the Cowboys worth up to $5m (3/9/16)Danny McCraySJeremy MinceyDERodney SmithWRJosh ThomasCBAgreed to terms on a 1-year deal with the Cowboys (3/10/16)Robert TurbinRBAgreed to join the Indianapolis Colts (3/15/16)Casey WalkerDLKyle WilberLBSigned 2-year deal with the Cowboys worth roughly $3.25m (3/11/16)

PlayerPos.Status
Jeff HeathSSigned a 4-year extension with the Cowboys (4/13/16)
Ronald LearyOGReceived one-year qualifying offer of $2.553 million

PlayerPos.Status
Matt MooreQB

  • Visited with the Cowboys at Valley Ranch (3/10/16)
  • Re-signed with the Miami Dolphins (3/15/16)Cedric ThorntonDLAgreed to terms on 4-year deal with the Cowboys (3/10/16)Nolan CarrollCB
  • Visited with the Cowboys at Valley Ranch (3/10/16)
  • Re-signed with the Philadelphia Eagles (3/15/16)Leon HallCBVisited with the Cowboys at Valley Ranch (3/15/16)Patrick RobinsonCBVisited with the Cowboys at Valley Ranch (3/21/16)Alfred MorrisRBAgreed to terms on a 2-year deal with the Cowboys worth roughly $3.5m plus incentives (3/22/16)Benson MayowaDESigned three year deal with the Cowboys worth roughly $8.5mJason JonesDEScheduled visit with the Cowboys at Valley Ranch (3/29/16)Joe LooneyOLAgreed to terms on a 2-year deal with the Cowboys (3/29/16)
