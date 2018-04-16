Free Agent Tracker: Irving Re-Signs; Snapper Signed For Offseason Depth

David Irving has signed his one-year, $2.9 million restricted tender offer from the Cowboys, ensuring that the talented defensive lineman will be back in 2018. Irving posted seven sacks in only eight games lasts season.

In other news, the Cowboys have signed long snapper Scott Daly for offseason depth behind longtime snapper L.P. Ladouceur. Typically the Cowboys take two long snappers to training camp.

Daly snapped for three seasons at Notre Dame (2013-15).

PlayerPositionStatus
Byron BellT

75px-az.png

Bené BenwikereCBSigned with Arizona (3/23/18)

75px-az.png

Brice ButlerWRSigned with Arizona (4/2/18)

75px-sf.png

Jonathan CooperGSigned with San Francisco (3/20/18)

small-dal-test2.png

Scott DalyLSSigned with signed with Cowboys (4/16/18)

small-dal-test2.png

Kony EalyDEAgreed to terms with Cowboys (4/518)

small-dal-test2.png

Cameron FlemingTSigned with Cowboys (3/26/18)

75px-kc.png

Anthony HitchensLBSigned with Kansas City (3/15/18)

small-dal-test2.png

Allen HurnsWRSigned 2-year deal with Cowboys (3/24/18)

small-dal-test2.png

David IrvingDL

Signs 1-Year restricted tender offer with Cowboys (4/16/18)

small-dal-test2.png

L.P. LadouceurLS

Re-signed with Cowboys (3/18/18)

small-dal-test2.png

Demarcus LawrenceDESigned Franchise Tag with Cowboys (3/5/18)

small-dal-test2.png

Joe LooneyOLRe-signed with Cowboys (3/26/18)

small-dal-test2.png

Brett MaherK/PSigned with Cowboys (4/4/18)

small-dal-test2.png

Marcus MartinGSigned with Cowboys (3/26/18)Alfred MorrisRB

small-dal-test2.png

Brian PriceDTSigned 2-year deal with Cowboys (3/12/18)

75px-was.png

Orlando ScandrickCBReleased by Cowboys (3/17/18); Signed with WAS (3/19/18)

75px-oak.png

Keith SmithFBSigned 2-year deal with Raiders (3/16/18)

small-dal-test2.png

Joe ThomasLBSigned with Cowboys (3/22/18)

small-dal-test2.png

Deonte ThompsonWRSigned with Cowboys (3/22/18)

75px-oak.png

Kyle WilberLBSigned with the Raiders (3/17/18)

fa-tracker-cowboys-wire.jpg

Player  (Former Team)PositionStatus

LaAdrian Waddle (NE)TVisited Tuesday (3/20/18)Justin Hunter (PIT)WRVisited Tuesday (3/20/18)Dontrelle Inman (CHI)WRVisited Tuesday (3/20/18)

