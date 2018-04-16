Free Agent Tracker: Irving Re-Signs; Snapper Signed For Offseason Depth

David Irving has signed his one-year, $2.9 million restricted tender offer from the Cowboys, ensuring that the talented defensive lineman will be back in 2018. Irving posted seven sacks in only eight games lasts season.
In other news, the Cowboys have signed long snapper Scott Daly for offseason depth behind longtime snapper L.P. Ladouceur. Typically the Cowboys take two long snappers to training camp.
Daly snapped for three seasons at Notre Dame (2013-15).
David Irving - Signs 1-Year restricted tender offer with Cowboys (4/16/18)
Re-signed with Cowboys (3/18/18)
