From Down Under To The Big D

Written by Angela Rena

I was born and raised 8,567 miles away in Sydney, Australia where my life down under was balanced with study, work and play. I have always had the travel bug, and filled my desire for adventure by going on short trips with work or friends to Asia and Europe.

After years of consideration, in December of 2010, I decided to defer my post-graduate studies, take the plunge and audition for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. My time management skills were put to the test as I was studying for my end of semester exams, working three jobs, training for DCC auditions and fulfilling my cheerleading commitments to the Manly Sea Eagles Rugby League team.

In April 2011, I packed my life into two suitcases, jumped on a plane for 16 hours and headed for the Lone Star State. In preparation for the auditions, I sought out THE Kitty Carter for some insightful, yet punishing prep classes. From watching CMT's Making the Team, I had always thought her witty remarks and brutal honesty were just for the show … aaaaahh NO! After the first lesson, I realized that what you see is what you get with Kitty. No matter how much she crushed my self-esteem, I appreciated her feedback and am grateful for her honest opinion. I now have the highest respect for her and don't think I would have made it as far in the process without her ripping me to shreds before finals.

Many people ask, "What has changed for you since making the team?" In my personal opinion, it is more a question of what hasn't changed. My life has flipped upside down … literally! I was petrified of traveling halfway across the world by myself. I was lucky enough to meet Brittney Schram through the audition process, and her gorgeous family was so kind to let me to stay in their home during training camp. I owe many thanks to Momma Schram, who has gone above and beyond to make me feel welcome.