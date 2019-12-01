"Frustrated" Cowboys Get Back To Practice

Sunday felt a bit strange. Three days after the Cowboys' embarrassing Thanksgiving loss to Buffalo, the NFL rolled on to the rest of its Week 13 slate. But while the Cowboys might not be the league's focal point right now, the grind goes on.

"We need to start to get this going now," said Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday afternoon. "Not many games left. It's really crunch time now. We've got to win some ballgames."

Elliott held court with reporters on Sunday, which was technically a Wednesday, as far as the Cowboys are concerned. Considering his comments after the Bills game that the Cowboys are "pissed off," it's no surprise that there's a sense of urgency -- and no surprise that it carried over into their weekend practice.

"Practice was good, great energy," Elliott said. "Guys were on their stuff. Guys had a little stuff in their neck. It was a little chippy. Ready to go."