Fuel up to Play 60 & PLAY 60

Since 2007, the Dallas Cowboys have partnered with the NFL to promote PLAY 60, a national youth health and wellness campaign focused on ending childhood obesity by encouraging kids to eat nutritiously and be active at least 60 minutes of every day. Did you know that one in three children are overweight or obese in the United States? The Cowboys and the NFL are committed to ending this epidemic and have brought together a number of impressive partner organizations—like the National Dairy Council, the American Heart Association and The Cooper Institute—to provide programming wherein any student, educator, parent or community member can participate and make a difference.