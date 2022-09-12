Further Review: A Breakdown of Sunday's Setback

Sunday's game with the Bucs didn't go down as the Cowboys would've hoped. Not only did they lose the game, but several key players to injury, including Dak Prescott.
Here's a quick recap to the few days leading up to the game, then actions during the game and of course, the aftermath.
The Warm Up:
Game Time:
- Once again, the Cowboys failed to stop Tom Brady, who remains undefeated against the franchise. Kurt Daniels had all of the information in his post-game recap of the 19-3 loss to the Bucs.
- Micah Parsons had two sacks in the game against Tom Brady. But he was far from satisfied. Check out his post-game interview Sunday night.
What now?
- The Cowboys gave up their share of big plays against the Bucs. But it was the little plays you might not remember that also added up. Read Nick Eatman's weekly look back to the 5 hidden plays that made a difference.
- All the talk this offseason centered on the wide receiver group, especially after the team traded away Amari Cooper and put CeeDee Lamb as the No. 1 receiver. But after the first game, Lamb wasn't a big factor, leaving even Stephen Jones to admit No. 88 and his fellow receivers need to step up.
- What's worse than losing the Week 1 game and failing to even score a touchdown? How about not even getting a trip to the Red Zone. And what's even worse, the fact Dak Prescott suffered a broken thumb that needs surgery. Read the initial update following the game.