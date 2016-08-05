Gachkar Having Surgery; Street Hurts Back; More Updates

Aug 05, 2016 at 07:47 AM

OXNARD, Calif. – Linebacker Andrew Gachkar broke his thumb Thursday during seven-on-seven drills and has traveled back to Dallas for surgery.

Head coach Jason Garrett did not put a timetable on his return.

"It's going to keep him out for a little bit," he said.

Signed last year to a two-year contract, Gachkar finished the season with the team's second-most special teams tackles (eight). He also started one game at strong-side linebacker and can play multiple spots.

The Cowboys have missed a few more linebackers at practice. Kyle Wilber missed practice Thursday with a back injury; Damien Wilson is on the Active/Non-Football Injury list with an eye injury; and Rolando McClain is on the Reserve/Did Not Report list.

Wide receiver Devin Street likely will not practice Friday after hurting his back in Thursday's practice.

Garrett also said quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson is currently away from the team handling a personal situation.

-Rob Phillips

