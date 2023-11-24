Game Recap: Cowboys feast in 45-10 win

In defeating its NFC East rivals, Dallas also extended its home winning streak to 13 games. In fact, the Cowboys have yet to even trail during a game played within the comfy confines of AT&T Stadium this season.

Once again, Dak Prescott was masterful, completing 68.8 percent of his passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions for an impressive 142.1 passer rating. Ten different players had catches in the game with Brandin Cooks leading the group with 72 receiving yards.

On the ground, the Cowboys finished with exactly 100 yards rushing as Tony Pollard racked up 79 for himself. Both he and Rico Dowdle reached the end zone as five different players overall scored touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Dallas defense got stops when it needed to, as Washington crossed into Cowboys territory eight times during the game, but managed only 10 points. Three times, Dallas was able to stop the Commanders from moving the chains on fourth down. In all, the unit recorded four sacks.

And for once, there was nothing wrong with having a Bland Thanksgiving – that's DaRon Bland, of course. The star cornerback not only led the team with 10 tackles, but he also made a little history, recording his fifth pick-six of the season to set a new NFL record.

First Quarter

With the Dallas defense keeping Washington in check, the Cowboys found their rhythm on offense during their second possession of the game. The drive got jumpstarted at their own 5-yard line when Prescott threw a perfect pass down the seam to tight end Jake Ferguson for a big 35-yard pickup.

The quarterback would then go on to also target Jalen Tolbert for 18 yards with Pollard mixing in a 14-yard run during the team's march to the end zone. Dowdle would cap things off, hauling in a short screen pass before running 15 yards for the touchdown and an early 7-0 lead.

Second Quarter

While Washington crossed midfield on each of its first two series, the visitors eventually chose to punt both times instead of going for it. However, they managed to pick up a field goal on their third trip into Cowboys territory. Washington had gains of 30, 12 and 14 yards on their way to reaching the 19-yard line. But there Dallas tightened up, the Commanders having to settle for a 43-yard field to get on the board.

The Cowboys didn't waste any time in responding, though, traveling 75 yards to pay dirt in just six plays. Prescott completed all four of his pass attempts for 63 yards and also scrambled for another 10. His final throw found Cooks streaking to the left pylon for a 31-yard touchdown.

But in a disturbing trend, Washington again crossed into Dallas territory on its next possession, getting the ball with 8:27 left in the half and chewing up 6:36 of clock while methodically working down the field on 13 plays. And this time the Commanders would cross the goal line, Howell sneaking in off right tackle to pull his side to within four points.

There was still nearly two minutes left on the clock, though, which was plenty of time for Prescott. He completed three of four passes for 63 yards, one of which saw the ball bounce off the intended target Tolbert and into the arms of teammate Jalen Brooks for a 24-yard gain.

Pollard would then earn the touchdown, grinding up the middle from 7 yards out for the score. Brandon Aubrey would miss the extra point, his third time doing so this season, but the Cowboys still went into the break with a 20-10 advantage.

Third Quarter

After Dallas punted on its first possession of the half, the Commanders came right back and, yes, crossed the 50-yard line again. They found themselves with a third-and-1 at the Cowboys' 39-yard line, but when Stephon Gilmore then broke up a deep pass attempt, this time the visitors decided to go for it on fourth down. Thankfully, Brian Robinson was stuffed for a 2-yard loss, ending the threat.

Finally, the Cowboys got back on track offensively. Although starting at their own 17-yard line, when Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb on a 14-yard completion on the last snap of the quarter, Dallas had quickly moved to the Washington 41.

Fourth quarter

Four plays into the last 15 minutes, the Cowboys had three more points. Pollard added just six yards before the drive stalled, but Aubrey split the uprights from 52 yards to make the Commanders' deficit even larger.

When Johnathan Hankins then sacked Howell for a 10-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 at the Washington 34-yard line, the Cowboys needed only three plays to reach the end zone once more. A 1-yard run by Pollard and an 8-yard pass to Cooks was followed by Prescott lofting a pass to Lamb in the end zone for the touchdown. The two then hooked up again on the two-point conversion, Lamb initially being ruled out of bounds on the catch but having the call overturned upon video review.

With that, the outcome may have been decided but that didn't mean the Cowboys were finished. After another failed fourth-down attempt for the Commanders, Prescott got KaVontae Turpin in on the action, throwing a 34-yard dart to the speedy wideout in the end zone.

But they may have saved the best for last because that's when Bland then stepped in front of a Howell pass intended for Jahan Dotson for the interception before racing 63 yards for the touchdown. That set the NFL record, his fifth pick-six of the season.