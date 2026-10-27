Game Recap: Cowboys run over Eagles, 38-21

There's been a lot of talk about the Dallas Cowboys needing a more balanced attack, as they came into this showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles sitting last in the NFL in carries per game at 20.9 attempts, with their average of 76 rushing yards per outing ranking 30th.

Needless to say, behind an offensive line that simply dominated, the Cowboys were undoubtedly balanced in a 38-21 victory over their rivals on Monday night. Dallas rushed 38 times for 204 yards, led by Javonte Williams' 25 attempts for a career-high 155 yards, which was the most by a Cowboys running back since Ezekiel Elliott gained 159 against Tampa Bay on Dec. 18, 2016, per ESPN. As a team, Dallas averaged 5.4 yards on the ground, easily topping its season mark of 3.7.

That's not to say Dak Prescott wasn't on point. After a pair of rough outings, he found his form in this one, throwing for 212 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 118.1 rating. Prescott also passed Tony Romo for the most multi-touchdown games in franchise history with 80.

Behind that overall effort, the Cowboys scored on seven of their nine possessions in the game, totaling a season-best 416 yards on offense.

Meanwhile, with linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Cobie Durant returning from hamstring injuries, the Dallas defense continued to show improvement. For his part, Overshown tied for the team lead with six tackles, while adding a tackle for loss, two passes defensed and an interception.

The Eagles managed 121 rushing yards, but backup quarterback Tanner McKee was limited to 211 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception for a 79.6 rating.

First Quarter

The Cowboys were off and running from the get-go, literally, as the offense rushed nine times in its opening 15 plays combined over the first two possessions for 61 yards, an average of 8.8 yards per carry. That led to 10 points in the first quarter, beginning with a 55-yard field goal by Brandon Aubrey on Dallas' first series.

Prescott and company then came back on their second try and marched 82 yards on 10 plays to pay dirt. The quarterback connected with wideout Ryan Flournoy for a 35-yard gain before then wrapping up the series with a nice 9-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb in the end zone for the touchdown.

Unfortunately, the Eagles kept pace. After missing two games due to his own hamstring strain, Saquon Barkley wasted no time making his presence known, picking up 49 of the Eagles' 75 yards during their first drive, which included a 29-yard run off left tackle. Three plays later, he was across the goal line, outrunning the defender to the right pylon for the score.

Second Quarter

But while the Cowboys held a 10-7 lead after the first 15 minutes, Philadelphia was already at the Dallas 12-yard line when the second quarter got underway. Soon enough, the Eagles were back on top.

And they were helped by a pair of costly Cowboys penalties. The team appeared to have stopped the drive when, on fourth-and-1 at the Eagles' 44-yard line, Quinnen Williams came up with a fumble. But in trying to defend the tush-push, the defensive tackle was called for offsides, giving Philly the first down.

That was followed by fellow defensive tackle LT Overton committing a roughing the passer penalty after McKee's throw on third-and-7 fell incomplete. With that, running back Dameon Pearce slipped 5 yards off left tackle for the touchdown.

Another costly penalty. On the ensuing kickoff, Tyler Goodson wove his way through traffic for a would-be 91-yard touchdown return. But Justin Barron was called for holding, negating the score and putting Dallas back at its own 19.

However, that miscue wasn't going to slow down the Cowboys offense, which proceeded to travel the needed 81 yards in 14 plays. While the score came when Prescott threw a perfect 21-yard pass to George Pickens in the end zone, the receiver also made the highlight reel with a beautiful fingertip catch in the corner for a 17-14 lead.

With the defenses suddenly taking control, Prescott got two more chances before the break, including one final possession with 1:14 remaining. And he worked the two-minute offense to perfection, completing passes of 13, 21, 14 and 9 yards to the Philadelphia 9, where Aubrey booted the chip-shot 27-yard field goal to up the advantage to 20-14 at the half.

Third Quarter

Although Barkley was now limited, the Eagles offense found its rhythm again, taking the first possession of the third quarter and using 27 plays to advance 84 yards to the end zone. McKee completed seven of nine passes for 60 yards, the last of which was a 4-yard strike to receiver Makai Lemon for the score and the lead.

The Dallas offense, though, wasn't taking its foot off the pedal. The Cowboys came right back with a nine-play, 61-yard drive that saw them continue the balanced attack. They picked up 24 yards on the ground, with Prescott completing a 16-yard toss to Flournoy along the way before dropping a honey of a pass into the arms of Lamb for the touchdown. Prescott then executed a quarterback sneak on the two-point conversion to tip the scoreboard back in Dallas' favor, 28-21.

Fourth Quarter

Another defensive stop was followed by another field goal. Starting at their own 16, the Cowboys chewed up a big chunk with a 34-yard run by Williams on their way to reaching the Philly 11-yard line. They managed to inch up to the 6, but that's where Aubrey came out to split the uprights on a 24-yarder to give Dallas a two-possession lead.