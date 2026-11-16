Game Recap: Explosive plays doom Dallas, 46-40

Facing one of the best teams in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys came into this showdown against the San Francisco 49ers knowing they would need to basically play a perfect game.

And while the Cowboys held their own throughout the first half and were down by only one point heading into the break, in the end, explosive plays would be Dallas' downfall as the 49ers outscored the home side over the final two quarters for a 46-40 win.

Allowing big chunks of yardage has been a problem for the Cowboys defense all season, but the surrendering of big plays was even worse in this one. San Francisco had three touchdowns of 66 or more yards as well as a 25-yard score. Behind that onslaught, the 49ers outgained Dallas 584 yards to 439, the most yards given up in a home game in the 67-season history of the franchise and the third-highest total overall.

Despite the Cowboys sacking San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy four times in the first half and registering five sacks on the day, he completed 78.6% of his passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns for a 154.4 passer rating.

Of course, thanks to a number of lengthy runs, the 49ers' ground game averaged a hefty 7.4 yards per carry for 214 rushing yards. Running back Christian McCaffrey racked up a whopping 223 yards from scrimmage with three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing).

Much like the defense, on the other side of the ball, Dak Prescott and his troops kept things close through the first two quarters, but couldn't keep pace in the second half. The quarterback completed 58.8% of his attempts for 343 yards with an interception and five touchdowns, equaling his career high, for a 103.6 rating.

George Pickens returned from injury and topped the team with 145 receiving yards and set a personal best with three touchdown catches, while fellow wideouts CeeDee Lamb and Ryan Flournoy had 72 and 71 yards, respectively, and each reached the end zone as well.

First Quarter

The Cowboys let it be known out of the gate that they were going to get Pickens involved in the offense, as three of Prescott's four passes on the opening drive went to the talented wideout. Unfortunately, all three fell incomplete, but thanks to a couple of 49ers penalties, Dallas still managed to get to the San Francisco 34, where Brandon Aubrey was good on a 52-yard field goal to give the Cowboys an early 3-0 start.

Field goals weren't going to win this one, though, and the visitors quickly showed why with an eight-play, 78-yard drive that reached the end zone. However, Prescott and company came right back with their own score behind an 11-play, 71-yard series. This time the quarterback completed all four of his pass attempts to Pickens, the last of which was a 35-yard strike down the middle for the touchdown and a 10-7 lead.

Second Quarter

San Francisco tied things up with a 28-yard field goal, the opponent's drive having stalled after defensive tackle Quinnen Williams recorded his sixth sack of the season. But the Cowboys kept their foot on the gas offensively and responded with another trip across the goal line. The Prescott-to-Pickens connection once again was the difference, as this time the pair provided the six points with a 39-yard pass. But Aubrey continued his inconsistency and missed the extra point.

Which, in turn, soon allowed the 49ers to move back on top. On third-and-8 at his own 26, Purdy escaped the blitz, bought time and then found McCaffrey releasing out the backfield. Wide open, the running back sprinted 74 yards untouched for the touchdown, and with San Francisco converting its extra point, the visitors went into halftime with a narrow 17-16 advantage.

Third Quarter

With the start of the second half, the 49ers didn't waste any time in increasing their lead, using just five plays to march 81 yards. Purdy picked apart the Cowboys' secondary with completions of 27, 15 and 11 yards, but it was backup running back Kaelon Black who got the 25-yard touchdown when he literally ran over two defensive backs to the end zone.

The Cowboys tacked on three points with another 52-yard Aubrey field goal, but again, the 49ers made clear that getting in the end zone would be the only way to defeat them. San Francisco's third snap of its next possession saw the Dallas defense completely fooled, as Deebo Samuel took a reverse around the left end and rumbled 70 yards for the touchdown and a 31-19 lead.

Fourth Quarter

After Prescott was intercepted on a deep pass attempt late in the third quarter, the 49ers just started grinding their way down the field, trying to wear down the Cowboys defense. With San Francisco leaning on McCaffrey, he took a short pass for 14 yards, and then had three carries for a combined 36 more, the last of which was a 16-yard burst off left tackle and stretch across the goal line for his second touchdown.

Of course, Dallas wasn't ready to go quietly into the night. The offense came right back with a six-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard dart in the end zone to Pickens. But when the two-point conversion attempt fell incomplete, the Cowboys still trailed by 13 points.

The team stayed alive, though, with another score on its next possession. After the Cowboys forced a 49ers punt, the offense ticked just three minutes off the clock while traveling 66 yards in 10 plays. Prescott found Flournoy three times during the series, which included a 14-yard gain for a first down and finally an 11-yard completion for the touchdown.

Now down only six with under four minutes remaining, the defense desperately needed a stop. They couldn't get it.

With the 49ers facing second-and-10 at their own 34-yard line, the Cowboys, for some reason, had outside linebacker Von Miller in coverage against McCaffrey, who took a short dump-off pass over the middle and raced untouched for a 66-yard touchdown.

Dallas kept in the chase, first by seeing Lamb make a highlight-reel catch for another score, which was followed by Prescott beating the defense to the left pylon for the two-point conversion. And although the Cowboys' onside kick attempt was recovered by the 49ers, they nearly got the ball back when Williams stripped the ball out of Black's hands, only to have the fumble recovered by the San Francisco running back.