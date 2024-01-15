Gamebreakers: Cowboys who left it all on the field

(Editor's note: The content provided is based on opinions and/or perspective of the DallasCowboys.com editorial staff and not the Cowboys football staff or organization.)

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's one thing to have a couple of storylines going into an NFL playoff matchup, but there were enough surrounding the matchup on Super Wild Card Weekend between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers to choke every keyboard on the planet.

Mike McCarthy once won a Super Bowl with the Packers, and at AT&T Stadium, no less. He's also led the Packers' to handing out postseason heartbreak to the Cowboys on more than one occasion including at, you guessed it, AT&T Stadium. This time around, however, McCarthy was on the opposite side of the coin and with an MVP candidate quarterback and a history-making wideout, not to mention a defense that could take the ball away and apply pressure; but neither happened on Sunday.

In one of the worst showings of the season, several Cowboys tried desperately to prevent elimination against the Packers.

Jake Ferguson, TE

There wasn't much to write home to mother about in the first half of this contest for the Cowboys, and nearly nothing at all, if not for Ferguson being a bright spot in the pitch black of what was mostly Dallas' offensive output. His sensational catch in triple coverage to move the sticks was later followed by the Cowboys' only points of the half — a one-yard touchdown grab to make it a 27-7 contest. Ferguson was fighting tooth-and-nail to prevent elimination.

Michael Gallup, WR

The connection between Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb was arguably the worst it's been all season for some reason, at least in the first half, conjuring flashbacks of what took place against the 49ers in Week 5. Gallup fought to keep the chains moving when given the chance, however, and he had two impact catches on the fourth drive alone. It wasn't the flashiest of outings for Gallup, but he was dependable when his number was called, as evidenced on the 42-yard catch-and-run late in the third quarter.

Tony Pollard, RB

It felt like Pollard had a mostly solid day on the ground, something that had to quickly be abandoned (mostly) as the Packers stretched the lead to 27-0 before the Cowboys were able to end the first half with Ferguson's touchdown. At one point, Pollard was averaging nearly 4.5 yards per carry, and his vision looked crisp as he hit the running lanes being opened up for him. In the end, there's nothing negative that can be hung on Pollard for how the Cowboys came out playing to start the game.

Brandon Aubrey, K

Needless to say, there wasn't much offense to speak of for the Cowboys, but Aubrey was involved in some of it, as is often the case. He got back on track with his final kick against the Commanders after seeing his streak end at 35 consecutive kicks, and then found himself receiving First-Team All-Pro honors a few days later, before adding some much-needed points to the scoreboard for the Cowboys against the Packers, although his missed PAT did put a dent in his day.

CeeDee Lamb, WR

As noted above, it was a rough (and I do mean rough) start to the contest for the connection between Prescott and Lamb — one that has been literally historic before now. The first half was downright forgettable, but Lamb came out of halftime and looked every bit his usual self. He converted on three separate occasions on the first drive of the third quarter alone, and built himself up from there.

Cowboys' O-line