Blog: Beasley Bounces Back After Drop

(Nov. 18, 6:15 p.m.) – For a guy with such sure hands, Cole Beasley didn't even know what to say about his drop.

"I can't even describe it, man. You're mad – but it's like, it never happens," he said. "I just said 'Wow.'"

It was uncharacteristic, to say the least. On the Cowboys' first possession of Sunday's game, Beasley broke open in the flat on a first-and-goal. Dak Prescott fired him a pass to his outside shoulder – where it clanged off his outstretched hands.

The offense couldn't find pay dirt on its subsequent two plays, and the Cowboys had to settle for a field goal. Even in the aftermath of a 22-19 win, Beasley didn't feel good about it – so it's a fair bet he wasn't happy in the moment, either.

"Beasley's tough on himself, and obviously right there he was just telling me how mad he was," said Dak Prescott. "I just told him 'Don't worry about it, it's over with. We're going to need you again.'"

Lo and behold, Prescott's words proved prophetic. Beasley got several more opportunities throughout the game, as he finished with 51 yards on five catches.

The timing of those catches didn't seem like a coincidence, either. He caught a 17-yard ball to set up Prescott's four-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Then, minutes later, he saved the best for last with a 19-yard snag over the middle of the field that helped set up Brett Maher's heroics.

"Obviously, he made a huge play right there in the two-minute drive to set us up for that game-winning field goal," Prescott said.

It was a big finish after a forgettable start, and Beasley said the hardest part was simply keeping an even keel.

"That's just it – waiting for a chance to redeem yourself is the biggest thing," he said. "But you can't press too hard and be out there and make it worse, so you've still got to stay kind of level throughout all of it. That's the hardest thing, because dropping a wide open pass – not even that. Dropping a wide open touchdown just kills you, man. It's hard to redeem yourself from that."

Chances are, Beasley will still kick himself about the misses touchdown. But there's no doubt about it: redemption felt good.