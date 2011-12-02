Garrett: 'Standing Pat' At Backup QB

IRVING, Texas --Last Friday, the Cowboys unsuccessfully placed a waiver claim for quarterback Kyle Orton as a potential injury replacement for Jon Kitna (back).

This Friday, head coach Jason Garrett said the team will "stand pat" despite two more veteran quarterbacks, Donovan McNabb and Sage Rosenfels, hitting waivers.

McNabb, who's been on three teams in less than two calendar years, competed twice annually against Dallas in the NFC East for more than a decade. Rosenfels was a teammate of Garrett's in Miami in 2004 and then played for Garrett (Dolphins quarterbacks coach) in 2005.

Kitna is expected to be inactive for a third straight game Sunday against the Cardinals, but the Cowboys are being patient with his rehab. Stephen McGee will continue to back up Tony Romo.