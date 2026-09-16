George Pickens addresses Week 1 drops, Cowboys' team mindset for bouncing back

Any questions surrounding Pickens' ability to mentally move past those drops were answered as he and the Cowboys' offense get ready for another talented defense in Week 2.

In other words, he's already past it.

"It's football," said the Pro Bowler. "You're gonna have something here. You're gonna have something there. But you definitely wanna limit those, and to make the big plays, because that's what I know what I'm capable of. Football is football, and I'm just trying to get better."

To his point, Pickens delivered a breakout season after being traded to the Cowboys in 2025.

The former second-round pick racked up 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, career bests in both categories, with a career-high catch percentage, to boot. That means it's fair to say Pickens won't continue letting the ball hit the ground, a two-time (nearly three-time) 1,000-yard receiver at the NFL level that routinely creates his own highlight reel on a weekly basis.

But assuming that remains true, there are still other aspects the Cowboys, as a whole, need to address to make sure they secure victory in their home opener this weekend.

"[That was] the first game, but I know we got a lot more games to come," he said of the loss to the Giants. "But, definitely as a unit, and I think Schotty said that, too: as a team, I feel like we could have started a little faster. [It's] always motivating, [though].

"... We probably, as a team, all can get better, and we will when we come out this weekend."