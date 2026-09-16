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George Pickens addresses Week 1 drops, Cowboys' team mindset for bouncing back

Sep 16, 2026 at 03:27 PM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

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FRISCO, Texas — An unusual offensive showing by the Dallas Cowboys helped to torpedo their potential to put up points in their narrow 28-20 loss to the New York Giants in Week 1. And with another division opponent, the Washington Commanders, heading their way, the urgency is there to avoid starting the 2026 season with an 0-2 record in the NFC East.

"It's definitely urgent, because it's [another] division game, such as the Giants was," said All-Pro receiver George Pickens after Wednesday's practice. "We definitely need to nail down our Ps and Qs. I think that's the mindset that people are honing in now."

Much can be tossed into the blame bucket from Week 1, including uncharacteristic drops from Pickens, who is known around the league as a surehanded wideout and gamebreaker — one of the best in the NFL at the position.

Any questions surrounding Pickens' ability to mentally move past those drops were answered as he and the Cowboys' offense get ready for another talented defense in Week 2.

In other words, he's already past it.

"It's football," said the Pro Bowler. "You're gonna have something here. You're gonna have something there. But you definitely wanna limit those, and to make the big plays, because that's what I know what I'm capable of. Football is football, and I'm just trying to get better."

To his point, Pickens delivered a breakout season after being traded to the Cowboys in 2025.

The former second-round pick racked up 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, career bests in both categories, with a career-high catch percentage, to boot. That means it's fair to say Pickens won't continue letting the ball hit the ground, a two-time (nearly three-time) 1,000-yard receiver at the NFL level that routinely creates his own highlight reel on a weekly basis.

But assuming that remains true, there are still other aspects the Cowboys, as a whole, need to address to make sure they secure victory in their home opener this weekend.

"[That was] the first game, but I know we got a lot more games to come," he said of the loss to the Giants. "But, definitely as a unit, and I think Schotty said that, too: as a team, I feel like we could have started a little faster. [It's] always motivating, [though].

"... We probably, as a team, all can get better, and we will when we come out this weekend."

The assignment is known, the instructions are clear, and the next test is on its way.

Best of Week 1: Cowboys at New York Giants | 2026

The best views from the Dallas Cowboys week 1 vs the New York Giants.

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