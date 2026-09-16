Zero to 100: A few encouraging stats to monitor 

2

Tyler Guyton had a strong start to the regular season, allowing just two pressures on 36 total pass blocks, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Guyton's 5.6 percent pressure rate was the lowest of his career.

3

Dak Prescott has just about every franchise record in team history, except for touchdown passes. But after getting two more against the Giants, Dak (245) is now three TD passes away from tying Tony Romo's franchise record of 248.

4

The Cowboys' defense did a much better job of getting the ball out, forcing four fumbles last week against the Giants. The only other NFL team with at least four punch-outs last week was the Bengals. However, Cincinnati managed to recover all four of its forced fumbles on the Bucs and eventually won the game, 33-27. The Cowboys got four forced fumbles, but only Shavon Revel was able to recover the ball as the Giants were able to keep the ball the other three times, and scored off two of those possessions.

10

The Cowboys' leading tackler is rarely going to be a pass-rusher but after the first game, Donovan Ezeiruaku is currently the team leader with 10 stops from the Week 1 loss to the Giants. The second-year pass rusher also had a half-sack, splitting one with Jonathan Bullard. According to NFL's Next Gen Stats, Ezeiruaku had a 41 percent run stop win-rate, the fifth highest among edge defenders.

15

The Cowboys didn't have the ball much on Sunday night, but still managed 21 total first downs. That kept a streak alive that dates back to 2024 as the Cowboys have secured at least 15 first downs in now 25 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

16

CeeDee Lamb tied Cooper Kupp of a rather obscure NFL record on Sunday night. With five more catches against the Giants, Lamb has now had at least five receptions in 16 consecutive primetime games, tying the longest streak in NFL history with Kupp. Lamb will have a chance to break that mark when the Cowboys face the Bucs on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 8.

42

With a 1-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter on Sunday night, CeeDee Lamb secured his 42nd career touchdown reception. That moved him into eighth place in Cowboys history, surpassing tight end Billy Joe DuPree.

86.7

Dak Prescott has had plenty of success against the NFC East, particularly Washington at home. Dak is 13-2 vs. the Commanders at home for an 86.7 winning percentage, the highest of his career against a single opponent (minimum 5 games).

88

There has been some movement in the Cowboys all-time record books and there might be some more before too long, involving the most historic receiving number in team history. CeeDee Lamb, the current No. 88, surpassed Dez Bryant for fifth place in all-time receiving yards with 7,460. He's now closing in on another No. 88 – Drew Pearson (7,822) for fourth in team history.

100