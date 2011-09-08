Greenhouse Working Back Into Linebacker

Sep 08, 2011 at 10:15 AM

IRVING, Texas -- The temporary move to fullback is over. Isaiah Greenhouse is back at his natural inside linebacker position, and he's likely a strong candidate for the active roster if the Cowboys indeed decide to sign a fourth inside linebacker for depth.

Right now only Bradie James, Keith Brooking and Sean Lee. Injuries at offensive line and cornerback could preclude such a move this week.

Greenhouse is staying ready for the opportunity, and admits he had a little rust after his preseason stretch at fullback – a position he played briefly on the Texans' practice squad.

"At linebacker you're back to working the pads, back to working your hands, eyes and feet," he said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

