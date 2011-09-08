Greenhouse Working Back Into Linebacker

IRVING, Texas -- The temporary move to fullback is over. Isaiah Greenhouse is back at his natural inside linebacker position, and he's likely a strong candidate for the active roster if the Cowboys indeed decide to sign a fourth inside linebacker for depth.
Right now only Bradie James, Keith Brooking and Sean Lee. Injuries at offensive line and cornerback could preclude such a move this week.
Greenhouse is staying ready for the opportunity, and admits he had a little rust after his preseason stretch at fullback – a position he played briefly on the Texans' practice squad.
"At linebacker you're back to working the pads, back to working your hands, eyes and feet," he said.