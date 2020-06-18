Greg Ellis To Stream Play Supporting Juneteenth

Also known as National Freedom Day, Juneteenth commemorates the date June 19, 1865, when Union general Gordon Granger read federal orders in Galveston, Texas, declaring all previously enslaved people in the state to be free. This came more than two full years after the issuing of the Emancipation Proclamation, though enforcement of that legislation had been inconsistent – to put it mildly – during the course of the Civil War.