Gregory Returns To Rookie Minicamp Practice After Dehydrated Friday

IRVING, Texas – Second-round defensive end Randy Gregory returned to rookie minicamp practice Saturday at Valley Ranch after leaving Friday's second practice due to dehydration.
"I was cramping up when I talked to you guys after the first practice (Friday)," Gregory said. "I tried to hydrate as much as I can and it happened – it got the best of me. I came out here and definitely had a better practice."
In addition to adjusting to the heat, Gregory said he's hoping to increase his playing weight this offseason. During draft weekend, he said he was at about 240 pounds but wants to maintain weight in the 250s where he felt he was "in the best shape I've ever been in my life."
Saturday morning's drizzly, cloudy forecast offered a break from the heat that also cut short the practice work of third-round offensive tackle Chaz Green and wide receiver Lucky Whitehead on Friday. Both returned in the morning, but Green limped off the field again during Saturday's afternoon practice.
Wide receiver Deontay Greenberry did not practice Saturday because of a concussion sustained Friday in practice, he said.
