Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys-Giants season opener

FRISCO, Texas -- Finally, the NFL regular season has returned.

The Cowboys open their 2026 campaign on Sunday night against the New York Giants to kickoff the second season of the Brian Schottenheimer era. With a new-look defense headed by defensive coordinator Christian Parker, Dallas is looking to build off of their 7-9-1 finish a season ago.

On the other sideline, John Harbaugh is looking to bring the Giants back to the pinnacle of the sport after 18 seasons leading the Baltimore Ravens. In his first game, he'll get an early chance to introduce himself to the NFC East.

Here are our staff's predictions for the Cowboys' season opener:

Patrik: At first glance, this is yet one of many season openers wherein the Cowboys and the Giants square off in their usual early division matchup. Look again though, because both teams have undergone sweeping changes — Dallas' defense and the entire coaching regime of Big Blue as John Harbaugh takes the helm. I expect the absence of Tyler Smith will test TJ Bass and the entire front five against a very good Giants front seven, but their secondary is in for a very long day if Dak Prescott has time to get them the ball. And something tells me Christian Parker's defensive front (especially Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark) will bottle up Cam Skattebo and the rushing attack, forcing Jaxson Dart to play hero ball and, in the process, toss a couple INTs that sway a close game in Dallas' favor. 27-24, Cowboys

Josh: The first game of the season hinges on the performance of one Tyler Guyton. Looking at the Giants' front 7 is intimidating, especially with names like Reese, Burns, Carter, Thibodeaux… *shudders* If Guyton has indeed made the improvements the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff and front office have proclaimed time and time again this offseason, you should be cautiously optimistic about him going into this game. However, this is all in theory. It is hard to judge without evidence, the Rams joint practice notwithstanding. If Dak Prescott's blind side stays clean, you can expect a W. 31-21, Cowboys.

Nick: Finally ... I've been waiting to get to this point for so long. This offseason felt longer than most but we're finally done with that and we can talk about a real football game. For some reason, nothing that has happened in the last few months, weeks or even days has changed my thought about this. Call me old-fashioned, but I need to see things change before I adapt completely. That being said, the Giants can get a proven new coach, add more talent on defense and have a new attitude all together - and the Cowboys can suffer some key injuries on offense ... and I still think Dallas is that much better.

I see the Cowboys' offense still being too strong for the Giants - especially if they can run the ball. That's the biggest key for me in this game. If Javonte Williams can run the ball and keep the Cowboys out of third-and-long situations, I think the offense will continue to score. I've got the Dallas defense playing well, but the Giants will have to keep up and the game will open up. Give me an interception by Jalen Thompson, a touchdown from Ryan Flournoy and a 50+ yard return by Turpin. Dallas wins a game that isn't as close as the score - Cowboys 31, Giants 23.

Tommy: At long last, talking season is over and it's time to get back onto the gridiron again. These are the same two franchises that faced each other in Week 18 to close out the season, but have become very different teams over the course of the 252 days between when the Giants defeated Dallas 34-17 in January. From the Cowboys' defensive overhaul to an entire staff and culture change for New York, both sides are looking for a strong start to important seasons.