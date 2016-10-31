Halloween with the Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers

Halloween is synonymous with scary movies, creative costumes and candy!

On the heels of their amazing Halloween collaboration with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders during halftime of the Sunday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, several members of the Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers presented by Miller Lite, the NFL's first and only co-ed hip hop professional dance team in the NFL, joined me to talk all things Halloween.

Deanna

JAY: What's your favorite scary movie?

DEANNA: I'm kind of a wimp when it comes to scary movies, but I really like The Purge series.

JAY: What did you dress up as for this year's Halloween?

DEANNA: I had several different Halloween functions, first I was a bumble bee, then a mouse and I was a Ninja Turtle at practice on Friday.

JAY: What is your most memorable Halloween costume?

DEANNA: I was Britney Spears four years in a row.

JAY: What is your favorite Halloween candy?

DEANNA: Peanut M&M's. That's my favorite all year-round. I also like the little pumpkin Candy Corns that come out at Halloween. Not regular Candy Corns, but the Halloween version.

Marcus

JAY: What is your favorite scary movie?

MARCUS: Halloween, well any of the Halloween movies! Michael Myers is terrifying.

JAY: What did you dress up as for this year's Halloween?

MARCUS: Pugsley Addams from The Addams Family

JAY: What is your most memorable Halloween costume?

MARCUS: I would have to say, dressing up as Jenny (DCRB Director Jenny Durbin Smith). I had a wig, a pregnant belly and I wore tights for the first time in my life.

JAY: What is your favorite Halloween candy?

MARCUS: I want nothing but chocolate, it's going to be Twix, Kit Kat and Hershey's Cookies and Cream.

Jessica

JAY: What's your favorite scary movie?

JESSICA: It, the Stephen King movie with the clown.

JAY: What did you dress up as for this year's Halloween?

JESSICA: I was a skeleton, for the 'Day of the Dead' and it actually looked really cool

JAY: What is your most memorable Halloween costume?

JESSICA: I'd probably from when I was little, I used to actually dress up as a football with red rubber boots and I'd walk around with that on.

JAY: What is your favorite Halloween candy?

JESSICA: Hot Tamales. Or, wait, does cheesecake count as candy?

Brooke

JAY: What's your favorite scary movie?

BROOKE: I don't like scary movies, but a childhood one would definitely be Halloweentown. That's about as scary as I get.

JAY: What did you dress up as for this year's Halloween?

BROOKE: I was Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

JAY: What is your most memorable Halloween costume?

BROOKE: I actually always wore my dance outfits as a Halloween costume and went as a dancer.

JAY: What is your favorite Halloween candy?

BROOKE: I love Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Mirezha

JAY: What's your favorite scary movie?

MIREZHA: Jeepers Creepers, the original, NOT the second one.

JAY: What did you dress up as for this year's Halloween?

MIREZHA: I dressed up as a werewolf. I partially made the costume. I got some help from a Halloween store with the ears, but I did my own makeup and put it all together.

JAY: What is your most memorable Halloween costume?

MIREZHA: One year when I was in elementary school, I was a samurai. I didn't have a sword, but I had my hands as a weapon, so I was more of a ninja/samurai.

JAY: What is your favorite Halloween candy?

MIREZHA: Candy Corns. But I only like the real thing, you can't get the knock off brands.