Hatcher Gets Starting Nod In D-Line Rotation

Sep 15, 2011 at 09:32 AM

IRVING, Texas --The only one of the Cowboys' three free agent defensive ends without starting experience, Jason Hatcher's future in Dallas was uncertain entering the offseason.

Not only did the Cowboys wind up re-signing Hatcher a week into training camp, he worked his way into the starting lineup for last week's opener at the Jets.

Hatcher started at right defensive end opposite Kenyon Coleman and was credited with four tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback pressure.

Marcus Spears, a six-year starter who also signed a new deal in August, rotated in with Hatcher and Coleman in his first game back from a strained groin.

