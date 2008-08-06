HBO, Cowboys Ready For Some Reel Football

Aug 06, 2008 at 08:30 AM

What's The Scoop:
The stage is set for the debut of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys, which airs at 9 p.m. (CDT) Wednesday, and Cowboys players are sure to be watching. Everybody wants to be a star.

You Should've Seen:
The boatload of family out here at camp. The last few days many players and coaches have had their wives and children attend practice. At a cookout Tuesday evening, tight end Jason Witten chased his toddler son around a parked SUV - "Never gets old," he said.

Who's Hot:
Alonzo Coleman. The first-year running back showed a nice burst around the end during Tuesday afternoon's workout, and lowered his head on safety Dowayne Davis to finish one run. He could get to return a kickoff Saturday, fielding those for the first time here this morning. A Cowboys player said this week he thought Coleman had more natural ability than fourth-round pick Tashard Choice.

Who's Not:
Marcus Dixon. For any rookie free agent trying to make an NFL roster, missing camp practice due to injury is a killer. Dixon will probably miss Saturday's game. Even before the defensive end's back injury, he wasn't flashing much through the first week and a half of practice.

Injury Update:
CB Terence Newman, groin - out three weeks (7/28)
CB Quincy Butler, hamstring - day-to-day (7/27)
DE Marcus Dixon, back - day-to-day (8/5)

Missed Practice:
OT Marc Colombo (rest)
OT Flozell Adams (rest)
CB Terence Newman (groin)
CB Quincy Butler (hamstring)
DE Marcus Dixon (back)

Transactions:
WR Todd Lowber, signed (7/27)
WR Terry Glenn, waived (7/25)
QB Jeff Terrell, signed (7/25)
LB Khari Long, waived (7/24)

Wade's Best:
"You've got to shovel that coal."- * On media members riding the team train to San Diego for the preseason opener.*

